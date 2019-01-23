WWE SmackDown Results – January 22, 2019

We are in Wichita, Kansas and your announcers are Tom Phillips, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton.

Becky Lynch makes her way to the ring.

Becky says it is good to be back. She says there is nothing more that she likes doing than stand in this ring and fight, but the Man has something to say. There was a time when no one was paying attention to her. Now everyone has an opinion about how The man should be acting and what The Man should be doing. Becky says the only thing The Man should be doing is main eventing Wrestlemania . . . and slapping the heads of everyone getting in her way.

She says that starts in five days at the Royal Rumble. Asuka. . . she has watched Asuka clean out NXT, steamroll her way through this and she is one of the best in the world. Becky says she is better. Becky says that Asuka never beat her for that title and that it is not eating Asuka up tells Becky everything she knows about her as a woman. She and all of the others are warming them on the fire that she lit. That all changes on Sunday when she takes her title back. She dethroned the queen and she will break the Empress because she will walk through fire and she will walk through hell. . .

Asuka’s music interrupts and she makes her way to the ring.

Asuka speaks in Japanese.

Before anything else can happen, Charlotte Flair’s music interrupts and Charlotte makes her way to the ring.

Charlotte says as much as she is enjoying this match, nothing will be more exciting on Sunday than her throwing 29 women over the top rope and winning the Royal Rumble. You talk about the choices. Ronda versus Sasha. She has beaten Sasha more times than she can talk. She destroyed Ronda. Then you have Asuka versus Becky. Last year, I broke Asuka’s undefeated streak. Becky . . . The Man, who may have owned her for the last few months, but Charlotte says she has owned this division for 4 years and she is the main event.

Asuka attacks Becky from behind and Becky fights back. Charlotte watches from the floor as officials make their way to the ring to separate Becky and Asuka. That lasts as long as it takes them to get to the floor. Asuka sends Becky into the ringside barrier and then she kicks and punches Becky. Becky with knees and then Becky sends Asuka over the announce table. Becky whips Asuka with her jacket.Becky comes off the announce table with a forearm.

We are back and Bekcy and Asuka are still fighting but it has moved to the back.

Match Number One: Mandy Rose (with Sonya Deville) versus Naomi

Naomi goes after Mandy on the ramp and sends Mandy into the apron. They make it into the ring and the match starts. Naomi with slaps to Mandy followed by a back hand slap. Mandy goes to the floor and Sonya checks on Mandy. Mandy returns to the ring and Mandy with kicks in the corner. Naomi kicks Mandy and snap mares Mandy and connects with a sliding clothesline. Naomi wiht a leg drop for a near fall. Naomi with an arm bar. Naomi rubs Mandy’s face in the canvas. Naomi sends Mandy face first into the mat. Naomi with a slam and split leg drop for a near fall. Naomi with a front face lock but Mandy Irish whips Naomi to the apron. Naomi kicks Sonya when she tries to interfere but Mandy knocks Naomi off the apron.

Mandy gets a near fall and then she punches Naomi. Mandy with a reverse chin lock. Mandy misses a short arm clothesline and Naomi with a rollup for a near fall. Naomi with a round kick and flying clothesline. Mandy with a clothesline for a near fall. Mandy kicks Naomi and chokes her in the ropes. Mandy with forearms and punches in the corner but Naomi with a round kick in the corner. Naomi with a kick and forearms. Naomi with a head scissors but Naomi is sent ot the apron. Sonya stops Naomi from hitting a springboard move when Mandy had the referee distracted. Mandy sends Naomi into the ring post and gets the three count.

Winner: Mandy Rose

After the match, Jimmy Uso makes his way to the ring to check on his wife after her loss.

Rey Mysterio says in 2006 he was in the Royal Rumble for more than an hour on his way to victory. He used every trick in the bag to stay alive. His speed allowed him to avoid the bigger opponents. His training gave him the stamina to win. Sunday is about history but tonight is about respect. He gained respect last week against Andrade until he used a shortcut to win. Tonight, the field is evened without Zelina Vega at ringside. To get respect, you need to earn it.

Match Number Two: MIz (with Shane McMahon) versus Cesaro (with Sheamus)

Cesaro with punches and European uppercuts as soon as the bell rings. Cesaro with a deadlift gutwrench suplex followed by a side head lock. Cesaro catches Miz on a leap frog attempt and hits a tilt-a-whirl back breaker for a near fall. Miz with an Irish whip and MIz blocks a kick and puts the leg in the ropes and Miz kicks Cesaro in the hamstring. Miz with a sunset flip and he rolls through and applies a figure four leg lock.

Cesaro gets to the ropes and Sheamus pulls Cesaro to the floor. Miz misses a baseball slide and then Miz hits Sheamus. Cesaro with a European uppercut as Shane makes his way to that side of the ring and we go to commercial.

We are back and Cesaro with a side head lock and Miz with punches. Miz with kicks in the corner. Miz with a running drop kick into the corner and he hits a second one. Miz with the Awesome Clothesline. Miz goes to the turnbuckles and he comes off with a European uppercut. Shane tells the referee about cheating by Cesaro and Sheamus takes care of Shane. Miz with a rollup for a near fall. Sheamus hits Miz from the apron and Cesaro with a Gotch Neutralizer for the three count.

Winner: Cesaro

After the match, Shane attacks Sheamus and his fists are in the general area of Sheamus. Then he does the same to Cesaro before sending Cesaro into the ring post. Shane removes the cover to the announce table and he puts Cesaro on the announce table. Shane goes up top and Sheamus pushes Shane off and Shane hits the ringside barrier. Sheamus sends MIz into the ring post.

Sheamus and Cesaro kick Shane and Cesaro holds Shane for a Brogue Kick to Shane. Sheamus and Cesaro pull Miz off Shane, who is trying to protect his partner. Miz is put on the announce table and they punch Miz. They pick up Shane and he is sent onto Shane on top of Miz and the announce table is another casualty of the attack.

We take a look back at what happened last week between Samoa Joe and Mustafa Ali when they were supposed to meet in the ring.

Ali says he used to run up and down these streets as a police officer to protect and serve. He learned an important lesson. Eyes do not lie. Samoa Joe decided to jump him from behind. Joe kept asking him ‘Do you understand’. Ali says he understands but it wasn’t all of the kicks and punches or having his head cracked against the ring post that made him understand. It was the eyes. Your eyes told him that he was not worthy to be in the ring with him and that he was not worthy. Ali tells Joe to look into his eyes. Ali says he has no fear, only purpose. His eyes show that there is nowhere to run or hide. Ali says he can beat Joe.

We see the medical staff working on Shane and Miz.

Vince McMahon watches from the back as he is in the room with the monitor.

We are back and Vince McMahon will not let what happened to his son affect his schedule role to moderate the Face to Face Confrontation between AJ Styles and WWE Champion Daniel Bryan.

Vince says he will reserve comment about what happened to his son Shane and Shane’s tag team partner The Miz.

Vince brings out two of the most passionate WWE Superstars of all time.

Vince brings out the challenger, AJ Styles, first. Out next is the WWE Champion Daniel Bryan.

Vince asks Daniel to make his way into the ring but Daniel decides to stay on the floor.

Daniel says he will not fall for this trap and will not get in the ring with a sociopath. The man who slammed him into processed animal carcasses. Daniel says he is too embarrassed to step in the ring with AJ. As he watched AJ pander and peddle to the people eat hot dogs and walk around like billboards for AJ. Daniel says he had a vision of the future with AJ Styles as champion. That is an ignorant and illiterate future. AJ uses his power to get fame and money. Daniel says he uses his power for the greater good.

AJ asks if the greater good is him talking like a jackass.

Daniel says that is why the people want him to be champion. You make them laugh and cheer and get out of their seats. They do not feel guilty or feel bad about themselves. Daniel says he does not care about their feelings. Daniel says he is not the People’s Champion, he is the planet’s champion. Daniel says the planet does not need AJ Styles, but it needs him. He will be the planet’s voice.

AJ says if the planet had a voice, it would be screaming for Daniel to shut up. AJ says Daniel did not pedal his bike to the building. He flew on a plane like AJ did. There is a word for that. It is fickle. AJ says that Daniel is not embarrassed to be in the ring with him, it is fear. AJ says he has seen that look in his opponent’s eyes and that was fear. Daniel is afraid of what is going to happen in five days at the Royal Rumble. You should be. You corrupted your morals for one thing, the WWE Championship. What happens when AJ takes that one thing away from you? What will you have left?

Nothing.

Daniel says Carl Sagan once said . . .

Vince, not a fan of Mr. Sagan, tells Daniel to get in the ring.

Daniel tells Vince he doesn’t want to listen to this because you and the entire baby boomer generation are the great parasites of this world. These people bow down to you but your generation takes and takes and takes and does not give back. You care about profit over this planet and these people bow for you. You pulled this magic trick while you hide the environmental damage you have caused for social media. You are in the back hoarding all the wealth and the people ignore you. You have created an environment where AJ Styles can be a hero.

Vince stops Daniel and tells him to get in the ring.

AJ says that Vince advertised a face to face, but it does not have to happen in the ring. AJ goes to the floor and Daniel runs away and AJ stops Daniel and punches him. Daniel is sent into the ringside barrier and the announce table. Daniel is sent into the ring steps and then Daniel makes his way into the ring. AJ sets for a Phenomenal Forearm but AJ stops when Daniel pulls Vince in front of him. Daniel with a flying boot.

Daniel makes his way up the ramp.

R Truth and Carmella walk in the back and Truth talks about looking forward to winning the Royal Rumble and face either AJ Styles or Daniel Bryan. Carmella asks about the Universal Title. Truth says he does not want to go to Sioux Falls City. Then Truth mentions he might challenge for the Cruiserweight Title and face Bobby Murphy. Carmella mentions the weight limit and Truth asks if she thinks he is fat.

Carmella sees Charlotte and she talks about what it is like to be in the Royal Rumble since Charlotte was not in it last year. Carmella says she is the Gatekeeper in Gucci since she is number thirty.

Charlotte tells Carmella she should feel lucky because she is number thirty. Charlotte says it does not matter what number she gets. Carmella might say the Royal Rumble is a tornado, but Charlotte says she is the tornado.

Match Number Three: Samoa Joe versus Mustafa Ali

Joe with a jab and he backs Ali into the corner. Joe with more jabs and kicks in the corner. Joe chokes Ali and forces Ali to the floor. Joe chops Ali on the floor. Joe breaks the referee’s count and he tries to send Ali into the ring post but Ali leaps to the apron and hits a cross body. They return to the ring and Ali with a drop kick. Ali with punches in the corner and the referee pulls Joe away. Joe with a chop and head butt. Joe sends Ali into the turnbuckles and Ali goes to the apron to avoids Joe. Ali with a punch and Ali goes for a slingshot move but Joe pushes Ali to the floor.

Joe kicks Ali in the chest and chops him. Joe sends Ali back into the ring and he punches Ali and kicks him in the head. Joe stretches Ali as he works on the back. Ali with kicks but Joe with a back elbow to stop Ali. Joe gets a near fall. Joe kicks Ali and sends him into the turnbuckles. Joe with jabs and elbows to Ali. Joe tells Ali that he wanted this. Ali with punches. Joe with an Irish whip followed by a running back elbow and enzuigiri for a near fall.

Joe works on the neck. Ali with punches but Joe with a knee and kick. Ali goes to the apron and hits a round kick and follows with a rolling X Factor. Both men are down. Ali with a drop kick and he follows wit a second one that sends Joe to the floor. Ali with a suicide dive. Ali is sent into the time keeper’s area and Ali with a forearm and punches. Ali is sent back into the ring and Ali kicks Joe and hits a series of super kicks. Ali with a tornado DDT and he gets a near fall. Ali pulls Joe into the corner for the inward 450 splash and he goes to the turnbuckles but Joe crotches Ali and then applies the Coquina Clutch and adds the body scissors to force Ali to tap out.

Winner: Samoa Joe

Andrade Almas is in the back and he is getting ready for his match against Rey Mysterio.

We are back and The New Day are in the back preparing for the Royal Rumble. They look at some of Kofi’s saves. They are asked if they will eliminate each other. Xavier says everyone asks this question. Is Tony Chimmel next? Tony Chimmel enters and he is sent away and Big E says Edge is not in here. Kofi says when one of them win the Rumble, they all win the Rumble. Kofi asks if this is the year he cannot figure out a way to keep his feet off the ground. Big E and Xavier tell Kofi to keep his head up and Kofi says he has an idea. Kayla asks for their strategy and they say no and then break into song.

Match Number Four: Rey Mysterio versus Andrade Almas in a Two Out of Three Falls Match

Fall Number One

Almas with a kick and forearm to the back. Almas with a back elbow and Rey with a kick and back heel kick. Almas gets Rey on his shoulders but Rey with a head scissors and Almas goes to the floor. Rey with a double jump head scissors on the floor.

We are back and Rey is sent to the apron and Rey with an enzuigiri that sends Almas to the mat. We see Almas hitting a slingshot drop kick. Rey with a springboard seated splash but Almas catches Rey with a drop kick and gets a near fall. Almas goes for the hammer lock DDT but Rey counters into a Code Red for a near fall. Rey goes for a Victory Roll but Almas drops down and gets a near fall. Almas sends Rey into the turnbuckles but Rey lands on the turnbuckles. Almas pulls Rey off the turnbuckles and Rey holds his knee. Almas goes up top but Rey crotches him.

Rey with a forearm and he goes up top. Almas with elbows and he gets Rey on his shoulders. Rey with elbows and Rey goes for a Frankensteiner but Almas blocks it and Almas sets for a sit out power bomb from the top turnbuckle for a three count.

Fall Number One for Andrade Almas

Fall Number Two

The referee checks on Rey after the impact on the power bomb and the referee tells Almas to stay back. The referee feels that Rey can continue and Almas kicks Rey in the midsection and goes for a slingshot sit out power bomb but Rey kicks out at two. Almas goes for another power bomb but Rey counters with a Destroyer for a three count.

Fall Number Two for Rey Mysterio

Fall Number Three

We are back and Almas charges at Rey in the corner and Almas goes over the top rope to the floor when Rey ducks in the corner. Rey tries for a sliding splash to the floor but Almas catches him and Rey sends Almas into the ringside barrier. Rey with an enzuigiri. Rey goes back into the ring and Rey goes for the sliding splash but Almas gets up and Rey turns it into a sunset flip power bomb into the ringside barrier.

Rey sends Almas back into the ring and Rey goes to the apron for a West Coast Pop to get a near fall. Almas with an arm bar in the ropes and Almas waits until the last moment to release the hold. Almas with a forearm to the back and he sends Rey shoulder first into the turnbuckles. Rey sends Almas to the apron and Almas with a forearm. Rey with a kick when Almas goes for a shoulder. Rey goes for a sunset flip power bomb to the floor but Almas lands on his feet and then Almas sends Rey into the ring post. Almas with a hammer lock DDT but Rey gets his foot on the rope.

Almas goes for a Fujiwara arm bar and Rey tries to escape but Almas holds on. Rey tries to get to the ropes and he rolls through. Rey goes to the ropes and he gets a rollup but Almas gets kicks out. Almas gets Rey on his shoulders and Rey with a reverse rana for a near fall. Rey goes to the apron and he sends Almas into the ropes with a head scissors. Rey with the 619 and then he goes to the apron. Joe power bombs Rey and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Rey Mysterio (by disqualification)

After the match, Joe sends Almas into the ring post and then he puts Rey in the Coquina Clutch.

Joe gets on the mic and he says he came here to make a statement. What you see in this ring tonight is exactly what he will do to the other 29 superstars in the Royal Rumble. Joe says his name is Samoa Joe and . . .

Randy Orton with an RKO out of nowhere.

We go to credits.

