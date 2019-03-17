WWE Teases Main Roster Stars Returning To NXT

WWE has published a video which teased several main roster talents returning to the NXT brand.

Several months back, Triple H said the following about main roster talents returning to NXT:

“I think you could be at a place where you see main level talent stay at NXT. I think we’re also at the point where you can see some talent on Raw and SmackDown that has had success or not had success or for whatever reason aren’t being utilized, they could go back into NXT. I think you could see a lot of these talent become mainstays in the brand that they’re in — NXT included.”