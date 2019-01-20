WWE To Announce Women’s Royal Rumble Match Entrants On Twitter

Thirty female Superstars will fight for a title match opportunity when the 2019 Women’s Royal Rumble Match takes place on Sunday, January 27. The winner of the massive melee will go on to challenge for either the Raw Women’s Championship or the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 35.

Thus far, 12 Superstars are confirmed entrants in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. WWE announced today that starting at 12 p.m. ET tomorrow on Twitter, a new Superstar will be revealed every 30 minutes to be officially entering the Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

“Let’s reveal who’s rumbling, shall we?

“In a WWE first, a massive Women’s Royal Rumble Match reveal event will take place tomorrow, Sunday, Jan. 20. Starting at 12 p.m. ET on Twitter, a new Superstar will be revealed to be officially entering the Women’s Royal Rumble Match – every 30 minutes on WWE’s official Twitter page.

“Which Superstars will take their place in the match that will guarantee one female Superstar a title opportunity at WrestleMania 35? Find out tomorrow as the field begins to take shape, exclusively on Twitter.

Those confirmed for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match are as follows:

Alicia Fox

Bayley

Carmella (earned the coveted No. 30 spot by winning WWE Mixed Match Challenge with R-Truth)

Ember Moon

Liv Morgan

Mandy Rose

Mickie James

Natalya

Ruby Riott

Sarah Logan

Sonya Deville

Zelina Vega

History was made last year when Asuka won the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match. It starts with two participants, and Superstars enter the ring at equal intervals. This continues until all 30 Superstars have entered the bout. Elimination occurs when a Superstar is thrown over the top rope, and both feet hit the floor. The last Superstar in the ring will be declared the victor.