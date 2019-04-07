WWE WrestleMania 35 Results – April 7, 2019

We start off with Yolanda Adams singing America the Beautiful, then we get a helicopter show and fireworks, followed by the opening video package.

Out comes the host of Wrestlemania, Alexa Bliss, who says a show like this doesn’t just need a host, but a goddess, and she has the show and everyone here in the palm of her hands, and if she wants a Wrestlemania moment, all she has to do is snap her fingers. To demonstrate, she snaps her fingers, and out comes Hulk Hogan. He says it’s great to be back at Wrestlemania, and also right here in the Silverdome. HA! He says okay, it’s great to be here at Metlife Center with the Hulkamaniacs. Everyone dreams of having a Wrestlemania moment like the one we’re having right now, which leads him to ask what we’re gonna do when Hulkamania, Alexa Bliss, and Wrestlemania run wild on us? Hulk and Alexa have a posedown as I realize that the first WWF PPV I ever watched, Summerslam 1991, had Hulk Hogan on top and took place before Alexa was even born.

Paul Heyman brushes past Hulk and Alexa and bursts into the ring to say that if his client isn’t on last, they’re not hanging around all night to wait, and are getting their business done and getting on a jet to Las Vegas where his client is ultimately appreciated. He says we’re doing it right here, right now. Wow! Well then…

Universal Title Match: Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins

Lesnar attacks Rollins as he comes to the ring, then they go to the floor where Brock rams Seth into the barricade before hitting an F5 on the floor. Rommins is in a bad, bad way all of a minute into the match. Brock continues just ragdolling Seth into the apron and barricade, then dumps him over the German announce table as Corey points out the bell hasn’t even rung yet. He pulls him back to ringside, then tosses him over the table again. Lesnar tosses Seth into the ring, and the ref goes to check on Seth while telling Brock to back up. Brock picks Seth up and now ragdolls him over the top rope, with Seth taking a sick bump to the floor. Brock goes after him and sends him across the table yet a third time, and this time into the actual announcers. Brock leans the hood from the announce table over the apron, then tosses Seth through it, laughing when the ref goes to check on his opponent. Back into the ring again, and again he orders the ref to ring the bell, and now the match officially begins.

Brock starts unleashing German suplexes that each come within a hair of breaking Seth in half. Brock goes for the F5, Seth gets out and pushes Brock into the ref, knocking him to the ground. Seth takes the opportunity to hit Brock low and superkick him in the face. Seth hits the curb stomp, but Brock almost gets up before Seth. A second curb sotmp, and Brock still won’t die. Attempt #3 finally puts Brock down for 3.

Winnerand NEW Universal Champion: Seth Rollins

Very interesting way to open the show, and glad to see the title back on someone who is there every week.

Jerry “The King” Lawler joins the announce team for our next match…

AJ Styles vs Randy Orton

As good as I’m sure this will be, I would be just as happy listening to these two trade snaps for an hour. We meet the Spanish and German announce teams during entrances, then they start the match with a tie up. What a concept! AJ dishes out a few chops, Orton goes for the RKO, and AJ barely avoids it. Orton goes to the eyes, then dropkicks AJ in the mush. AJ returns the favor with a dropkick of his own, then knocks Orton to the floor and connects with a Phenomenal Forearm to the floor. AJ rolls Orton into the ring, but Orton gets up in time to knock AJ off the apron and into the barricade. We go to a chinlock, but AJ fights his way out and hits a sliding Phenomenal Forearm. A third forearm into the corner, and the neckbreaker over the knee gets 2. AJ goes for the Styles Clash, his knee gives out, and Orton catches him with a snap powerslam for 2. AJ goes for the calf crusher, but Orton rolls through and just boots AJ in the face. AJ gets the calf crusher on the second attempt, but Orton somehow makes it to the ropes. AJ fakes out a Phenomenal Forearm attempt to get Orton to go for an RKO, but he pulls back and Orton lands hard. AJ hits a springboard 450 splash for 2, then goes for another springboard move, but Orton ducks and catches AJ with the over the back neckbreaker. Orton puts AJ up top and hits a H-U-G-E superplex for 2. Orton hits the hanging DDT, then stops to mess with the fans for a bit before going for the RKO. AJ blocks and hits an enziguiri, then rolls Orton up for 2. Orton hits the RKO, but AJ kicks out at 2. Orton goes for a super RKO, AJ slips out and hits a leaping enziguiri to knock Orton to the floor. AJ hits a Phenomenal Forearm to the floor, then he goes for a forearm into the ring, Orton grabs him for the RKO, AJ slips out, and he hits the forearm on the next attempt to get the win.

Winner: AJ Styles

Really good match, great psychology on the finishes.

Lacey Evans comes out to walk, twirl, and leave, then we head to our next match…

Smackdown Tag Team Title Match: The Usos vs Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura vs Aleister Black & Ricochet vs The Bar

Tom points out that the Usos are the first team in WWE history to walk into Wrestlemania as champions three years in a row. Black and Jey start, but then Sheamus fights his way in and goes to work on Black. Rusev tags in and turns Black inside out with a clothesline, then Nakamura tags in to dish out some punishment of his own. Everyone else has a chance to tag in and out until the Bar decimates practically everyone. Cesaro big swings Ricochet while Sheamus gives his forearm barrages to all the other opponents, then Cesaro gets Ricochet in the Sharpshooter. Another Pier Six brawl breaks out as everyone takes turns coming in to hit spots on each other, then they hit the Tower of Doom spot, and Ricochet somehow lands on his feet and rolls through to survive. Ricochet hits a 630 on Sheamus and makes a cover, but four guys come in to break the fall at 2. Back to hitting spots, and the Usos hit the Double Us for the win.

Winners: Jimmy & Jey Uso

This was mostly a spotfest, but fun to watch.

We take a look back at last night’s Hall of Fame ceremony, then the inductees come out to wave to the fans before we go to our next match…

Falls Count Anywhere: The Miz vs Shane McMahon

Miz goes right after Shane, and Shane runs and makes a grab at Mr Miz to lure Miz in and nail him. Shane bashes Miz over the head with a monitor and lays him on the broadcast table, but Mr Miz runs out of the crowd to block Shane. Shane comes down and goads Mr Miz into the ring, shows him how to hold his fists up, and proceeds to beat the crap out of him. Miz comes in and fights Shane off, and stops to get help for his dad. Once Mr Miz is attended to, Miz goes out into the crowd to chase Shane, ram him into an LED board, then Shane gets Miz’s back and fires a bunch of kidney punches off before hitting a DDT on the stage for 2. Miz dropkicks Shane off the stage and into a barricade, and he starts stomping on Shane’s bad leg. They go up into a balcony where Miz throws Shane through a table and covers for 2, then they go to a different balcony where Miz knocks Shane over the railng, where he bounces off the roof of a golf cart and hits the concrete floor below. Miz is just brutalizing Shane here, following him up into a production rig and hitting a Skull Crushing Finale on the hard wooden platform, but only gets 2. Further into the production setup they go, where Shane throws something at Miz to knock him down, then he climbs to the very top platform to get away. Miz chases him to the very edge of the platforn, Shane begs off, gets down on one knee, and Miz just fires right hands into his face, then SUPERPLEXES SHANE OFF THE PLATFORM!!!! They landed on a crash pad, but it was still a good 20 foot drop. Shane also happened to land slightly on top of Miz, so the ref counts 3 and awards the match to Shane.

Winner: Shane McMahon

Great finish to a great match! I loved the story they told here. The replays of the finish are insane to watch.

Paige joins Cole and Renee for our next match…

Women’s Tag Team Title Match: Sasha Banks & Bayley vs Beth Phoenix & Natalya vs Nia Jax & Tamina vs The Iiconics

Tamina cleans house early on, but then Beth Phoenix comes in to shut her down, and all heck breaks loose with everyone brawling in the ring. We settle down a bit as Sasha and Bayley trap Peyton Royce, who lays Sasha out with a spinkick for 2. Sasha gets a rollup on Royce for 2, then Bayley tags in for a double team dropkick on Royce. Beth comes in and goes down thanks to the champs, with Bayley hitting a sliding clothesline. Billie tags herself in and unloads on Beth with right hands before covering for 2. Iiconics try to double suplex Beth, but she turns it around and suplexes both of them, then tagging Nattie in for the Hart Foundation. Natalya covers for 2, but then Bayley spins Sasha into the Bank Statement on Beth. Beth rolls through and powers Sasha up into the Glam Slam, but Sasha rolls through and Nattie is back in. She puts the double Sharpshooter on both Sasha and Bayley, Tamina breaks that up, then Tamina and Beth start brawling until Nia Jax knocks Beth into next week. Double headbutt lays the Glamazon out, the Iiconics go after Nia and Tamina and eat stereo Samoan drops, then they start crushing Sasha and Bayley. They go to the top, but Beth shoves Nia off the top and to the floor. Nattie and Beth take Tamina out, Sasha takes Beth and Nattie out, then Sasha rolls Beth in, tags Bayley, and Bayley hits the top rope elbow before Sasha hits the frogsplash for 2. Nattie hits a sitout powerbomb on Sasha, Beth gets Bayley in the double chickenwing, and she hits a top rope Glam Slam on Bayley for…nothing! Peyton tosses Beth to the floor and Billie covers Bayley for the win.

Winners and NEW Women’s Tag Team Champions: The Iiconics

Terrific match and a great finish, and you can tell that both Billie and Peyton are visibly emotional about this moment. Good for them, and great showing by Beth, who looked like her last match was yesterday.

WWE Title Match: Daniel Bryan vs Kofi Kingston

The crowd is going nuts for Kofi as they feel each other out to start. Bryan tries a monkey flip, but Kofi lands on his feet and dropkicks Bryan to the floor where he takes him out with a dive. Big E and Xavier are cheering Kofi on at ringside, and we see the wrestlers in the locker room watching the monitor in support of Kofi. Bryan has a word with Erick Rowan, then tries to lock Kofi down with a side headlock. Bryan counters a leapfrog to a surfboard, Kofi rolls out, and starts firing kicks in Bryan’s face. Bryan takes Kofi back down, gets his back, and hammers forearms into the back of Kofi’s neck. Kofi catches Bryan with a clothesline and a boom drop, and Bryan rolls to the apron, so Kofi baseball slides him to the floor. Kofi tries a springboard dive, Bryan moves, and Kofi’s face bashes right into the broadcast able, and he goes down like a bag of rocks. Bryan hangs Kofi on the top rope and hits a top rope kneedrop to his back for 2. Bryan with a series of gutwrench pin attempts to force Kofi to expend more energy, Kofi fights his way free, but Bryan drop toeholds Kofi into the middle turnbuckle and hits the charging dropkick in the corner. A second one connects as well, but a third one runs into a leaping meteora…BUT BRYAN CATCHES THE LEGS AND ROLLS THROUGH INTO A BOSTON CRAB! AWESOME! Kofi makes the ropes, so Bryan puts him on the top rope and Kofi fights him off, then turns around and comes of the top with Shadows Over Hell for 2. They trade right hands, Bryan blocks Trouble In Paradise, Bryan counters to a small package, Kofi reverses for 2, Bryan blocks the SOS and counters to a rollup for 2. Kofi hits a crossbody for 2, Bryan turns the kickout into a rollup for 2, he goes for the LeBell lock, and Kofi fights out. This is a great match.

Bryan gets his boot in Kofi’s face when he charges into the corner, mocks the Yes chants as he comes in for the running knee, but Kofi ducks and rolls Bryan up for 2, then he hits the SOS for 2, Bryan counters into the LeBell lock on the kickout, and he has Kofi right in the middle of the ring. Kofi keeps fighting, so Bryan hammers elbows into his ribs, but Kofi makes the ropes anyway. Bryan with a series of Yes kicks, but Kofi makes it to his feet and dares Bryan to do it again. Kofi fires back with kicks of his own, but Kofi steps over a superkick from Bryan and hits an inverted suplex for 2. Rowan steps in Kofi’s way as he chases Bryan to the floor, and Woods and Big E try to come to the save, but Rowan lays them both out. Kofi hits Trouble In Paradise on Rowan, then Big E and Kofi hit the Midnight Hour on Rowan on the floor. Bryan goes for a dive on the New Day, but Kofi catches him with a right hand. He waits for Bryan to get his feet, goes for Trouble In Paradise, Bryan ducks and hits the running knee, but Kofi gets out at 2. Bryan hits the stomps, takes his time turning Kofi over, and gets the LeBell lock, in the middle of the ring, and Kofi has almost nothing left. He keeps fighting, so Bryan hits some hard crossfaces and gets the lock back on. Kofi pries his way out of the move, Bryan tries to grab him by the hair, Kofi punches his way free, then just hammers Bryan with right hands. Kofi grabs Bryan’s hands and starts giving him stomps of his own, measures him, and hits Trouble In Paradise! Kofi makes a cover, and we have a new champion!

Winner and NEW WWE Champion: Kofi Kingston

WHAT A MATCH! This was a great match, the right finish, and a hell of a moment for a guy who has paid more than his fair share of dues. Big E and Xavier come in to celebrate, then they go get Daniel’s belt and toss it out, pulling up a drape to reveal the real WWE Title belt underneath. They hand it to Kofi, and lift the new WWE Champion up as fireworks go off to celebrate. Kofi’s kids are brought into the ring, and Kofi hugs his kids with the belt draped over his shoulder. What a terrific moment.

Tom and company take us back to the events of the Kickoff Show, then Booker T joins us for the next match…

US Title Match: Samoa Joe vs Rey Mysterio

Joe tries to get the jump on Rey, but Rey gets him on the second rope, hits the 619, and tries a flippy thing and gets caught in the Kokina clutch. Ref checks the arm and calls for the bell.

Winner: Samoa Joe

Well, Rey came in hurt, I give him credit for coming out and at least getting through what he could.

Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre

They go toe-to-toe right at the start, and Roman hits a Samoan drop for 2. Drew with a spinebuster and a jackknife rollup for 2. Roman guillotine legdrops Drew, and they go to the floor. Drew lays Roman out with a headbutt, but Roman dumps Drew to the apron and knocks him to the floor. Drew dodges the driveby and hammers him with right hands before suplexing him off the apron to the floor. Drew with the inverted Alabama Slam for 2. Drew puts Roman on the top and yells at him that he should have said no, but Roman knocks him backward into the Tree of Woe. Roman starts to get his footing, but Drew sits up and hits a spider suplex! Nice! Drew gets in Roman’s face and yells that he gave him a chance to get out of this, but he broke the Shield, he broke Roman’s brothers, and he goes for the underhook DDT, but Roman fights out. He slaps Roman, and that just fires the former champion up, as he takes Drew’s head off with a clothesline and then knocks him to the floor. Roman with the driveby, rolls Drew back into the ring, but Drew dodges the Superman Punch. Roman hits a second attempt, and the spear puts Drew down for 3.

Winner: Roman Reigns

Fun big man match, Drew and Roman both looked good even if this felt a bit short.

Elias is here with a drum set, and he whales for a bit. Then he is at a piano, and he plays that for a bit. Then he’s in the ring with his guitar, and he says he’ll do something that’s never been done before, so he and his other two…Eliases? Eliai? Well, they do a three man jam. It’s not quite the Mankind/Dude Love/Cactus Jack promo from Raw at MSG in 97, but it was okay. He tells them to take a bow, and now he’s going to take it from here. He starts playing Seven Nation Army to go with the fans’ chanting. Clever. He says wait until you see the guys playing the triangle, bass, and harpsichord, because this will be the greatest thing in Wrestlemania history. He says WWE stands for Walk With Elias and starts to play when a video appears on screen showing the famous day Babe Ruth called his shot in the 1932 World Series. Out comes John Cena to his Thugonomics theme, coming to interrupt Elias for the second year in a row. He says Elias is standing in the ring when John Cena about to turn heel, then he proceeds to drop some dope rhymes on Elias, asserting that he feels like he’s watching one of his movies because the whole thing sucks. Elias says he wore out his welcome, and there won’t be no AA tonight, but he’s about to get an FU. Cena does the Five Knuckle Shuffle, pumps his sneakers, and hits the FU. Word life, b*****s.

Shawn Michaels joins the announce team for our next match…

No Holds Barred/Triple H’s career on the line: Triple H vs Batista

Batista gets an awesome entrance from out of a caravan of black sedans and escorted by an entourage of security guys in black suits with sunglasses. Triple H gets his usual understated entrance, this time on a Skeletormobile with a video of an 80s arcade racing game on the screen. They start brawling right from the start, just slugging on each other, then going to the outside to do it some more. Batista rams Triple H up and over the barricade, but Triple H grabs a toolbox and uses it to bash Batista in the shoulder. Triple H grabs a chain and STARTS WHIPPING BATISTA WITH IT. His agent must be losing his mind. Triple H rams Batista into the steps, then flips the top steps off and tosses the chain into the ring, then gets a wrench and squeezes Batista’s hand with it, then uses the wrench to trap Batista’s arm on the ground so he can stomp it. Triple H dumps Batista in the ring, tosses a chair in after him, and hammers Batista across the back with it. Triple H puts a chair over Batista’s throat and sits on it, then takes a pair of needlenose pliers, says “That’s a nice nose ring!” and uses the pliers to grab Batista’s nose ring and YANK. Batista rolls to the floor and collapses to the ground while Triple H shows off the nose ring. He casually grabs the chain and comes after Batista, who finally is able to pick Triple H and drop him on the broadcast table. Batista takes a moment to collect himself, then picks Triple H up and deposits him on the table a second time. Now Batista has the chair, massages Triple H with it, and starts unloading the heavy artillery. Batista hits a Samoan drop for 2, then we go back to the floor where Batista puts a section of steps on the broadcast table, stands on top, and goes for a Batista Bomb, but Triple H backdrops Batista to the adjacent table, and both men are down. Triple H is up first, does a crotch chop, and spears Batista through the table and both crash to the floor. Hunter reaches under the ring and grabs the sledgehammer, and actually comes out with two of them. He leaves one sitting under the apron and stalks Batista with the other, but Batista spears Triple H and covers for 2. He goes for the Batista Bomb, Triple H tries to drill him with the hammer, but he doesn’t connect in time, and Batista drops him for 2. Batista brings another segment of steps into the ring, puts Triple H on the top rope, climbs up, Triple H slips out underneath, and powerbombs Batista onto the steps. Triple H hits the Pedigree and gets 2. Triple H has the sledgehammer, but Batista nails him and hits a DDT onto the steps. Ric Flair comes down to ringside, hands a sledgehammer to Triple H, and gets in Batista’s face. He distracts Batista long enough for Triple H to springboard off the steps with a hammer shot, then hit the Pedigree for the win.

Winner: Triple H

Great brawl, and great moment at the end with Ric Flair’s appearance. Triple H and his mentor share an embrace on the floor and look at the fallen Batista in the ring. Great moment.

We go to the back where Alexa Bliss tells us it’s time to get down to business, and brings in the B Team to show off Daniel Bryan t-shirts available now on WWEShop.com. They dance and sing, and Ron Simmons comes in to say damn.

Speaking of the APA, JBL joins the broadcast team for the next match…

Kurt Angle vs Baron Corbin

Angle unloads on Corbin with right hands and pops him over with a release belly to belly suplex. Corbin goes for the runaround clothesline, Angle stops it, but Corbin bounces him off the top rope and shows Angle some faux respect and applause before going back to punching him. Corbin chokes Angle on the top rope, points to his family, and tells them to cheer for daddy. Angle dodges a leap off the top rope, hits a series of rolling German suplexes, and covers for 2. Corbin escapes the Angle slam and hits a Yakuza kick square in the jaw. Angle gets an anklelock, but Corbin kicks him off. Corbin hits Deep Six for 2. Angle dodges a charge and hits the Angle slam for 2, and THE STRAPS COME DOWN! Angle gets the anklelock, he has Corbin right in the middle of the ring, Corbin crawls for the ropes, Angle drags him back, Corbin still fights, and he rolls forward to drive Angle into the middle turnbuckle. Corbin does you can’t see me and eats a right hand from Angle, who proceeds to dish out a few more German suplexes, stops to soak in the reaction of the fans, points to the sky, and goes up for the moonsault. He does it…and Corbin misses. Corbin hits End of Days and covers for 3.

Winner: Baron Corbin

People are going to complain about the finish, but Angle followed tradition and went out on his back. Angle gets a standing ovation as he says it’s been a great 20 years, and it didn’t end the way he wanted, but he wants to hear those magic words that epitomize his career. His music hits, and the fans give him a respectful “you suck” chant as he goes to the floor to give his family a hug.

Intercontinental Title Match: Bobby Lashley vs Finn Balor

The match starts fast, almost as if they were up against some kind of invisible time considerations. Balor dumps Lashley to the floor and hits a dive, but Lashley nails him, then gets a HUGE vertical suplex back into the ring, and Balor tries going to the apron for a breather, but Lashley just hauls him right back in with another suplex. Balor rolls back to the apron, and Lashley turns him inside out with a clothesline, then drives him into the barricade on the floor. Lashley tries a charge, but Balor hits a slingblade, chases Lio off with some growling, then drives Lashley into the barricade again with a shotgun dropkick. Balor gets on the apron, Rush distracts him, and Lashley comes through the ropes with so much velocity he nearly goes through Balor on their way to the floor. Another spear in the ring only gets 2, then he fires a few kicks into Lashley’s ribs before powerbombing him. Balor goes to the top rope, he hits the double stomp, and covers for 3.

Winner and NEW Intercontinental Champion: Finn Balor

Really short, but maybe that’s to be expected on a show with 47 matches.

Alexa Bliss comes out to announce a new attendance record at Metlife Stadium of 82, 265. Come on, guys, it’s been over 30 years, surely you can top the Silverdome by now, right? (We won’t talk about that 78,000 estimate…) Alexa says it’s time for a break, and she repeates it two more times until R Truth realizes that’s his cue, and out he comes with Carmella. They do a dance break.

We’re informed that next year’s Wrestlemania is coming to the Tampa Bay area, and then…IT’S MAIN EVENT TIME!

Winner Take All: Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch

In true Flair fashion, Charlotte arrives by helicopter, with a red carpet rolled out for her and everything. She has attendees put her robe on for her, and here she comes. Good thing it’s nice out tonight. Joan Jett and the Blackhearts perform Bad Reputation for Ronda Rousey’s entrance. It’s four minutes to midnight as I write this, and if New York does still have that 12 AM curfew, I can see one big reason they don’t run Wrestlemania in the city anymore. Corey tells a story about how Ric Flair says Charlotte isn’t his daughter anymore, he’s Charlotte’s dad. That’s nice. Becky is the last one out, and if there was a roof on this place, the fans would have just blown it off.

Finally the pageantry is over, and the match begins.

