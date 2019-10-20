WWE’s Latest Signing Revealed

SoCalUncensored.com is reporting that WWE has signed indy star Jake Atlas (real name Kenny Marquez) to a developmental deal. Atlas recently told independent promoters that he would no longer be available for bookings after December and is expected to report to the WWE Performance Center in January.

Interest in Atlas apparently surged after his performance at Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s Battle of Los Angeles last month. Atlas was reportedly backstage at WWE Smackdown’s premiere on FOX in Los Angeles.