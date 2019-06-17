WWE’s Reaction To Low Stomping Grounds Ticket Sales, Cesaro Works Fans

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Cesaro wasn’t actually injured during the spot with Ricochet from last week’s RAW but took advantage of the situation to work the fans:

“Cesaro wasn’t hurt, that was all — so the deal with that was he saw the way Ricochet landed and thought that he could get people to be believe that he was injured and so he limped all the way back to get people to believe it. There might have been something really minor, but I was told it was all sell.”

In response to low ticket sales for the Stomping Grounds PPV, WWE is doing two-for-one ticket deals. Here is what Dave Meltzer said about the tickets:

“Look at the pay-per-view in Tacoma, they’re having to give away tickets. I mean they’re doing two-for-one tickets. They’re blocking off all kinds of places [in the Tacoma Dome] so you know, two tickets for $20 for a pay-per-view — unheard of. I mean, when’s the last time that happened for a WWE show?”