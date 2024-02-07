Ace Steel Discusses Possible Role WWE May Have For CM Punk While He Is Out Of Action

Former AEW star and CM Punk’s close friend Ace Steel recently appeared on an episode of the Wrestling Perspective podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including what role WWE may have for Punk while he is out of action due to the injury he suffered at Royal Rumble.

Steel said, “They want him on commentary. I don’t know that they go that route since they did an injury angle to pull him out since they did the storyline on him; [Drew] stomps on his arm. There’s the physicality that puts him out. I personally don’t want to see him in an onscreen role unless it’s in the meantime he’s doing NXT or something. I really don’t want to see him on the same show as Drew McIntyre because his sole focus would be going after Drew McIntyre. “Well, I can’t fight you. Well, I’m gonna try.” We see people hit by cars and forktrucks and all these things, you know. Still, I feel like the fact that they did the injury that a lot of people think they, they put the storyline to it now that a lot of people think it’s, he’s faking it, which is hilarious that it’s a storyline 100% which of course it’s wrestling. So, you’ve done so many of those, like, oh, well, let’s do this where he hurts guys.“

