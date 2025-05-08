Goldberg’s WWE Retirement Match Reportedly Back In Internal Discussions

Talk surrounding WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg finally receiving his long-awaited retirement match has resurfaced in a big way. According to a new report from WrestleVotes on May 8, 2025, Goldberg’s name has been reintroduced in internal WWE discussions for the first time in months, signaling that a return could be imminent.

“According to multiple sources, Goldberg’s name has been floated internally within WWE over the past week — the first time since his Bad Blood appearance and his interactions with Gunther. Feels like the inevitable return is nearing,” WrestleVotes reported.

This marks the first meaningful sign of movement since late 2024, when Goldberg made headlines during a non-wrestling appearance at WWE Bad Blood on October 5, 2024, held in his hometown of Atlanta.

At that event, Goldberg was seated ringside with his family when he was confronted by then-World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER. “The Ring General” provoked the Hall of Famer by insulting both his legacy and his son, prompting Goldberg to leap the barricade in a tense moment that had to be diffused by security.

That confrontation was widely seen as a setup for a dream showdown between the dominant modern champion and one of wrestling’s most explosive legends—a “passing of the torch” bout that fans and insiders alike have speculated could serve as Goldberg’s final WWE match.

Goldberg, now 58, has long made it clear that he wants a proper send-off, and previously stated that WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque promised him a final match following his last official bout—a quick loss to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022. He later said that match “didn’t sit right” and publicly vowed to end things on his own terms.

The WWE legend has confirmed that he continues to train for a 2025 return, reportedly undergoing stem cell treatments to assist with recovery and mobility. While no official date or opponent has been confirmed, all signs continue to point to GUNTHER as the likely final opponent.

Although rumors of a surprise Goldberg appearance at this weekend’s WWE Backlash have circulated online, no credible confirmation has surfaced, and sources suggest it’s unlikely based on current creative plans.

For now, Goldberg fans will need to wait and see when—and how—the powerhouse steps back into a WWE ring for the final time.

