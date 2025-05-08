Sonya Deville Reacts To Dakota Kai’s WWE Release

Following last Friday’s wave of talent cuts by WWE—which included Dakota Kai—former WWE star Sonya Deville shared her reaction to the surprising release during an appearance on the Daria & Toni Unwrapped podcast.

Deville expressed both confusion and admiration for Kai’s work and resilience, particularly after battling back from multiple injuries.

“Triple H brought her back and was high on her. Seemingly she was doing great; she was in one of the biggest female factions of the last decade, Damage CTRL, really kind of reinventing herself. Also, a girl that’s dealt with multiple injuries came back from the injuries looking better in the ring than before she got injured, which I can attest is a very difficult thing to do. So I give her a lot of credit for that, and I’m kind of like, ‘What? Why?’”

Dakota Kai returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2022 as part of Damage CTRL alongside Bayley and IYO SKY, quickly becoming a central figure in the women’s division. Despite enduring several injuries, Kai’s in-ring performances remained strong—making her release even more unexpected to fans and peers alike.

Deville also commented on Kai’s potential next move, noting the immediate interest shown by other wrestling promotions.

“The second she got released, her name was one of the ones circulating in the dirt sheets very quickly, like other wrestling companies have interest in Dakota Kai. In my opinion, I see her going to an AEW or a TNA and not just existing there but being the top of the division. I think she’s going to have no issues, no problems. We wish her the best of luck and I think she’s great.”

Kai has yet to publicly announce her next step, but based on the buzz and support from colleagues, her post-WWE chapter may begin sooner than later.

