Brock Lesnar’s Son Duke Lesnar Drafted By WHL’s Medicine Hat Tigers

Duke Lesnar, the 14-year-old son of WWE legend Brock Lesnar, is already making waves in the world of athletics—this time on the ice rather than in the ring.

The younger Lesnar was officially selected in the recent WHL Prospects Draft by the Medicine Hat Tigers, a storied franchise in the Western Hockey League, one of the top junior leagues in North America. The move signals the start of a promising path in hockey for Duke, who continues to impress scouts at a young age.

Duke Lesnar showcased his skills during the 2023–2024 season playing for the Notre Dame Hounds U15 Prep team in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL U15). Over 30 games, he tallied 13 goals and 28 points, positioning himself as a standout performer and a player to watch in the lead-up to potential eligibility for the 2029 NHL Entry Draft.

The achievement is particularly noteworthy given his family legacy. Duke is the eldest son of Brock Lesnar, one of the most dominant and decorated WWE Superstars of all time, as well as a former UFC Heavyweight Champion. Despite his father’s powerhouse reputation in combat sports, Duke is carving out his own unique identity in the world of hockey.

Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar remains on extended hiatus from WWE, having not appeared on television since SummerSlam 2023. Reports in early 2024 indicated that Lesnar had been quietly removed from WWE creative plans following his name being peripherally linked to legal allegations surrounding Vince McMahon. While Lesnar has not been accused of wrongdoing, WWE has reportedly distanced itself from the longtime main-eventer.

As of May 2025, there is no confirmed timeline for Brock Lesnar’s return to WWE. However, fans of the Lesnar legacy can now look toward the rink, where Duke Lesnar is skating confidently toward a future all his own.

