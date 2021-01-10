Actual Text Message From Vince McMahon Revealed

After former XFL commissioner Oliver Luck sued Vince McMahon in April for wrongful termination, USAToday.com is reporting that McMahon filed a countersuit this past week. USA Today noted that the countersuit claims “Luck defied his orders when it came to hiring league personnel and said the former commissioner essentially abandoned his duties when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the league to suspend play in mid-March, five weeks into its first season.”

One of the issues between McMahon and Luck revolved around the potential signing of Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel. The lawsuit exhibits included a text message exchange between McMahon and Luck with McMahon sending the following message:

“How long R U going to play this game Oliver? U know there is NO CHANCE IN HELL for Manziel to play for us. I will not change my mind. So what’s Ur plan??”

Luck responded with the following:

“Vince – we have no intention of signing him, none whatsoever. We’re just milking the story to stay in the news. I’m happy to categorically rule him out but both Jeffrey and I think it is worthwhile to milk it until the showcases are finished (July 12). At that point we can say he doesn’t fit into our plans.”