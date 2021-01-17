Adam Cole Staying With The WWE NXT Brand In 2021?

Adam Cole commented on Twitter about how the Undisputed Era plans to dominate the WWE NXT brand in 2021. Cole also responded to a fan that brought up Cole possibly moving to the WWE main roster:
#UndisputedERA has run @WWENXT since we’ve arrived…2021 will be no different. Enjoy the ride boys & girls. @KORcombat @roderickstrong @theBobbyFish
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) January 17, 2021
@WWENXT is main roster. No debate. End of story. https://t.co/HBiJCC6WXE
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) January 17, 2021