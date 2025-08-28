Adam Copeland Helping Will Ospreay Prepare For Neck Surgery And Mental Health

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW star Will Ospreay is expected to be absent from the company for an extended period as he is set to undergo neck surgery soon. Ospreay was written off television at Forbidden Door after being brutally attacked by the Death Riders and the Young Bucks to conclude the show.

Given the nature of his major surgery and the lengthy rehabilitation process that follows, his mental health may be significantly challenged.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, pro wrestling legend Adam Copeland has been assisting Ospreay in mentally preparing for his upcoming surgery and in dealing with his history of depression.

Since Copeland has experienced significant injuries and surgeries himself, he can provide valuable support to Ospreay during this difficult time.

Meltzer also noted that wrestlers often question whether they will be able to return to the ring after enduring the intense rehabilitation process.

Copeland serves as a notable example of a wrestler who successfully returned to the ring after undergoing major surgeries, just like Bryan Danielson.