Adam Copeland On The Most Difficult Part About Reunion With Christian Cage

AEW star and wrestling legend Adam Copeland spoke with The Toronto Sun about various topics, including the significance of Christian Cage’s career to the industry.

Copeland said, “You know, I think he might have been one of those guys that when he’s done, you fully grasp and appreciate, and I know within the industry, people understand, because all you gotta do is get in there with him once and go, ‘Oh! Damn, okay.”

He continued, “I wasn’t familiar with your game,’ as they say. He can do whatever you put in front of him, and I think that’s the ultimate testament to a performer is you can put him in any situation, he’s gonna knock it out of the park. Put him in a gimmick match, put him in a straight-up wrestling match, put him in a tag match, put him in a TLC match, it doesn’t matter. He’s gonna pull it off and now he’s cultivated this character to where it is.”

On the most difficult part of his reunion with Christian Cage:

“That was our biggest struggle in doing this. It’s like, ‘Okay, how do we maintain that? We can’t lose that because that’s the thing that was strangely make him beloved.’ What we realized, it just took both of us being in the ring together, and my character would almost say, ‘Oh, it’s okay. He’s an asshole, but, he’s ours, and we just have to accept him as he is.’ That was the key, I think, you know, because if I’m not standing there and he’s saying all that stuff, well, then he’s just a horrible person. But if it’s your horrible person, and you know it going in… that was, I think, key to making this thing work, and also making sure that it wasn’t just a greatest hits where we come out and do five-second poses and talk about dork chops and heosity. You know, we’re 51 now. It has to be different, and for us and the type of guys that we are and the brains that we have, we didn’t just wanna come back and do, okay, well, we’ll do this and this and this because we’ve done it before and it worked.”

