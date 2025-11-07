First Two Matches Announced For Next Month’s ROH Final Battle PPV

During last night’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub, the first two matches were announced for the upcoming ROH pay-per-view, Final Battle, scheduled for next month.

The event will feature a ROH Women’s Pure Championship Tournament, with the finals taking place at the pay-per-view.

The company confirmed that Queen Aminata will face Deonna Purrazzo in one semifinal match, while Billie Starkz will face the winner of the Serena Deeb vs. Yuka Sakazaki match. The two semifinal winners will then battle it out in the finals at Final Battle.

Additionally, the AEW National Championship will be defended at the event. AEW President and CEO Tony Khan introduced the title on Wednesday night before Dynamite.

The first champion will be crowned at Full Gear in a Casino Gauntlet Match, but details about who the inaugural champion will defend against at Final Battle have yet to be announced.

ROH Final Battle is set to take place on Friday, December 5th, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio. The event will air live on HonorClub at WatchROH.com.