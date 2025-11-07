Update On Adam Cole’s AEW Status Amid Ongoing Health Issues

As reported by PWMania.com, top AEW star Adam Cole announced in July during the company’s All In: Texas pay-per-view event that he was experiencing health issues and needed to take a break.

At that time, Cole was the TNT Champion but had not been seen on AEW programming since being forced to vacate the title.

Sean Ross Sapp provided an update on Cole’s status in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers. According to Sapp, Cole is dealing with concussion issues, and there are currently no plans for his return. He has not been considered for any creative activities.

Sapp also mentioned that Tony Khan wants to keep Cole as part of AEW for as long as possible. However, Cole has not been on the road, as this could potentially hinder his recovery process.

There is currently no information regarding when Adam Cole might return to the ring or AEW TV, but updates will be provided as they become available.