Queen Aminata Officially Out Of AEW Women’s Blood & Guts Match

PWMania.com previously reported that AEW star Queen Aminata was pulled from her Blood & Guts Advantage Match during Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite due to an injury.

As a result, her participation in the Women’s Blood & Guts Match was questioned by AEW President and CEO Tony Khan.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Aminata is officially out of the Women’s Blood & Guts Match scheduled for next week’s Dynamite.

Meltzer noted that this decision is not surprising given last Wednesday night’s announcement, in which Aminata was replaced by Mina Shirakawa in the advantage match. Shirakawa is also expected to be part of next week’s show.

Details about Aminata’s injury, including how long she may be sidelined, have not yet been disclosed. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available. Aminata last competed for AEW in a tag team match on a recent episode of Dynamite.