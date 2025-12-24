Mercedes Mone Addresses Critics Of Her Belt Collection

AEW TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné recently featured in the latest edition of her Mone Mag, where she discussed various topics, including her belief that her record of 13 consecutive title reigns will define her legacy.

Moné said, “Breaking Ultimo Dragon’s record and becoming 13 Belts Moné was one of the greatest accomplishments of my life—and it was not easy. I defended championships across multiple countries, against countless opponents, on every stage imaginable. I didn’t just break the record—I smashed it and made it global. Whether I was wrestling in front of 500 people or 5,000, I gave everything I had as a fighting champion and an even hungrier competitor. This body of work defines my legacy.”

On Sonny Onoo:

“For those who don’t recall the great Sonny Onoo was the manager of Último. I loved Sonny’s work. His taking photos with his Kodak camera next to his client’s defeated opponents was genius. I love a wrestler with a manager – just saying. Sonny is someone I did get to meet at a signing last year. He was so sweet and super supportive. At the time, we only had four or five belts, maybe, but Sonny said he loved us being the next great belt collector. He said, anything I need, he’ll definitely help. He was truly a man of his word. Sonny worked directly with my own Advocate, Kev Undergaro. He lit the fuse that led to many of our connections in Europe and Asia. I’ll always be grateful and hope that both he and Último know that I would not be in this historic position without them.”

On critics of her belt collection:

“Why would I acknowledge the critics? The goal is shown. It’s been shown. And for the people that can’t see it, it’s on them.”

Moné, who became the holder of 13 championship belts late this year, broke Ultimo Dragon’s record for the most titles held simultaneously. However, she has since lost the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship to Alex Windsor during an episode of Collision.