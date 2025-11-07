AEW Blood & Guts Edition Of Dynamite Officially Set For 2.5-Hour Broadcast

As PWMania.com previously reported, next Wednesday’s special episode of AEW Dynamite, titled “Blood & Guts,” will go beyond the usual two-hour timeslot.

TBS has announced that AEW Blood & Guts will receive additional airtime, with the episode now scheduled to last two and a half hours. This means the show will air from 8 PM ET to 10:30 PM ET.

The event is set to take place at the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Viewers can watch the special two-and-a-half-hour episode on TBS and HBO Max.