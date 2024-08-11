Adam Pearce Informs Bronson Reed That His WWE Fine Has Been Doubled

If you’re on the WWE Raw roster, be careful what you say to Adam Pearce.

The WWE Raw General Manager took to X on Sunday and informed Bronson Reed his fine has been doubled.

Reed was fined for attacking Seth “Freakin'” Rollins with six top-rope Tsunami splashes on this past Monday night’s WWE Raw show.

After Pearce addressed the situation in a video shared on X this weekend, Reed fired back, “Worth it, stooge.”

Pearce then informed Reed that his fine has been doubled.

“Run your mouth more big boy. Make it double,” Pearce wrote.