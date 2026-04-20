Additional Details On TNA Pulling Talent From Independent Shows

Earlier this month, it was reported that TNA implemented a new policy restricting its talent from participating in several independent shows where they were scheduled to face AEW wrestlers.

This led to Moose being pulled from the MLP Multiverse event, Leon Slater being removed from his match against Ricochet at WrestleCon’s Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow, and Nic Nemeth being barred from facing MJF at Create A Pro Wrestling’s Monumental Moment on May 1st. Reports suggested that TNA was unhappy with AEW for scheduling Collision opposite TNA iMPACT a few weeks ago.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select’s Q&A, it was mentioned that TNA President Carlos Silva expressed his discontent regarding AEW’s decision to air Collision on Thursdays.

It should be noted that this scheduling was a decision made by Warner Bros. Discovery, not AEW, which would have preferred to run the show on Saturdays to benefit from the lead-in provided by the NCAA March Madness and potentially boost ratings.

Sean Ross Sapp’s report indicated that if AEW had the authority to choose its schedule, it likely would have moved to Thursdays long ago. Additionally, it was noted that MJF criticized TNA for pulling Nemeth from their match, expressing his frustration with the company and Silva on social media.

As a result, MJF will now host an open challenge at CAP Monumental Moment, while Nemeth will face Bear Bronson.