Tuesday, June 2, 2026
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TNA iMPACT On AMC Viewership And Rating Report For 5/28/2026

By
James Hetfield
-
TNA iMPACT on AMC
TNA iMPACT on AMC

According to WrestleNomics, last Thursday night’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC attracted an average of 195,000 viewers and achieved a rating of 0.02 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This marks a 9.55% increase from the previous week’s viewership of 178,000, but a decrease of 33.33% from the prior week’s rating of 0.03 in the same demographic. It’s important to note that these figures do not include viewership from AMC+ or TNA+.

The rating of 0.02 in the key 18-49 demographic is the lowest for the show since the episode on May 7, which also had a rating of 0.02. The total audience was slightly down from the 196,000 viewers recorded two weeks ago. TNA iMPACT faces challenges in providing meaningful year-over-year comparisons due to the lack of viewership data from 2024 and 2025. So far in 2026, TNA iMPACT has averaged a rating of 0.038 in the key 18-49 demographic and 215,000 viewers.

This episode was headlined by TNA Knockouts World Champion Léi Yǐng Lee and The Elegance Brand’s TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, M and Heather By Elegance, taking on Xia Brookside, Elayna Black, and Mara Sadé in a Knockouts Champions Challenge Match.

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