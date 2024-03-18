Additional Promotions Attempting To Book WWE Stars Following Bloodsport Announcement

WWE has allowed several wrestlers to work Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X event next month, the first being Shayna Baslzer.

It is unclear who else will work on the show. This is a departure from WWE’s usual policy of only allowing talent to work in promotions with which they have a working relationship, such as Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Triple H made this decision as he holds a different perspective than Vince McMahon in this regard.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that other promotions are looking for WWE talent for their shows.

“It’s interesting because on Friday, they announced that Shayna Baszler was gonna be at Bloodsport. It’s really interesting. I think that there’s gonna be AEW people on Bloodsport, so there’ll be AEW and WWE people on the same show. And there are people (promoters) who have been trying to get AEW people on their WrestleMania shows with no success. And I know that there’s gonna be other companies looking to get WWE people because Bloodsport got Shayna, and so it seems they’ve maybe opened the door. But we’ll have to wait and see. Some people are able to get them, and some people aren’t, is basically how it’s gonna go.”

