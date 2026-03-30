Additional WWE Raw Spoilers For Tonight In NYC

WWE is bringing a loaded lineup to one of its most iconic venues, with a major episode of Raw set to go down tonight at Madison Square Garden.

Several notable WWE names are already in town for the show, including Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Nikkita Lyons. While neither has been officially confirmed for an appearance on tonight’s broadcast, their presence in New York City has certainly fueled speculation.

Meanwhile, John Cena has officially been announced as the host of WrestleMania 42. According to sources, the decision was made with ticket sales in mind, and fans can expect the company to heavily promote Cena’s involvement across WWE programming throughout the week.

That’s a big-time move.

Rumors continue to swirl regarding additional appearances for tonight’s Raw. Among those reportedly in the mix are a potential WWE television return for Roxanne Perez, as well as cameos from SmackDown stars such as The Bella Twins, Alexa Bliss, and Charlotte Flair.

The advertised card for the Madison Square Garden show is stacked from top to bottom.

Penta is scheduled to challenge Kofi Kingston for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, while Iyo Sky goes one-on-one with Raquel Rodriguez. In tag-team action, The Irresistible Forces will defend the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Titles against the duo of Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

On the men’s side, The Usos are set to collide with The Vision in a New York City Street Fight with the WWE Tag-Team Championships on the line.

Additionally, major star power is being teased for the show, with appearances advertised from Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk.

(H/T: Fightful Select)