AEW Acquires the Rights to the NBA on NBC Theme Song (Roundball Rock)

All Elite Wrestling has acquired the rights to “Roundball Rock,” the iconic theme song used by NBC for years during NBA broadcasts.

Tony Khan announced on Twitter that he had secured the rights to the song, which is his favorite. Khan posted on Twitter:

“We got the rights to my favorite song! See you tomorrow for Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork at 8pm ET/7pm CT for Winter Is Coming!

Thank you to everyone who watches @AEWonTV! See you tomorrow night on TBS for what will be a huge night on AEW Dynamite #WinterIsComing!”

The song is featured in the preview video for tomorrow’s “Winter Is Coming” edition of AEW Dynamite.