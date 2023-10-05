AEW Announces Matches For Friday’s Edition Of Rampage

You can officially pencil in some matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

During the special four-year anniversary of AEW Dynamite, multiple matches for this Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage.

Announced for this week’s AEW Rampage at 10/9c on TNT is Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Jake Hager & Daniel Garcia vs. The Hardys & Best Friends, as well as Kris Statlander & Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir.

Also scheduled is a ROH World Championship Eliminator pitting Johnny TV vs. Komander vs. Lince Dorado vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, with Eddie Kingston on special guest commentary.

