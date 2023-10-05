AEW Announces Matches For Saturday’s Collision At A Special Time

You can officially pencil in some matches for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

During the four-year anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite, the company announced two big bouts for their weekly AEW Collision on TNT show.

Scheduled for a special start-time of 7/6c this Saturday night, AEW Collision will feature FTR defending their AEW World Tag-Team Championships against the team of Ricky Starks & Big Bill.

Additionally, the return of the new-and-improved “Timeless” Toni Storm will take place, as she squares off against Kiera Hogan in one-on-one action.

Make sure to check back here this Saturday night for complete AEW Collision results coverage.