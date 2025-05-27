AEW Backstage Morale “Significantly High” After Double Or Nothing

According to a new report from PWInsider.com, morale in All Elite Wrestling is riding high following the company’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view on Sunday, May 25, 2025. Multiple AEW talents spoke with the outlet over the past 48 hours, with many sharing an overwhelmingly positive sentiment about the event.

The consensus among those backstage was that Double or Nothing 2025 was “one of the best top to bottom presentations from the company in some time,” suggesting the show struck the right balance in terms of in-ring action, storytelling, and crowd engagement.

A standout moment contributing to the positive energy was the crowd’s reaction during the Anarchy in the Arena match, particularly when Drowning Pool’s “Bodies” hit the speakers. One talent called the reaction to the track “one of the coolest moments ever” for AEW live, highlighting just how impactful the moment felt from behind the curtain.

With high praise coming from within the locker room, Double or Nothing appears to have delivered not only for fans but also for the talent and staff behind the scenes.