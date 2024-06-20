AEW Champion Swerve Strickland To Headline HoG: High Intensity 2024

Swerve Strickland is coming to House Of Glory.

This week, HoG announced that the AEW Champion will battle Amazing Red in the main event of their HoG: High Intensity event on Friday, July 26.

Featured below is the official announcement.

Swerve Strickland Battles Amazing Red at High Intensity on Friday July 26

House of Glory officials have announced a HUGE main event for High Intensity on Friday July 26 live from the NYC Arena and streaming on TrillerTV.

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland with Prince Nana will battle “The Underground King” Amazing Red.

Swerve, on top of the wrestling world right now returns to House of Glory after defeating Mike Bailey last December. Now he returns to proclaim the NYC Arena is his house against the legendary Red.

Amazing Red, after recent classic battles against Mustafa Ali and Mike Santana wants to face the best in the world. The originator of the Code Red is looking to put a stop to Swerve in his tracks.

Who will leave the NYC Arena victorious on Friday July 26?

