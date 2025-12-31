AEW-CMLL Collaboration To Grow With More Dual Contracts In 2026

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan discussed various topics with Q101’s Case Lowe, including the possibility of the company returning to Mexico in 2026.

Khan said, “100%. I definitely want to do Grand Slam Mexico again. And we have amazing partners in CMLL, so I would want to work with them, and we’re going to work with them. So Grand Slam Mexico will be back in 2026 and I’m just pleased that they’ll have us. I can’t wait to go back. We had a great experience at Arena Mexico in Mexico City. There are other great cities in Mexico that we’d like to visit, and that’s something that I’d hope to be able to do, and would with the great pleasure of partnering with CMLL and them hosting us in their territory and their venues. It’s an honor and I love working with Salvador and everybody at CMLL. They’re having a great year and it’s been great with AEW and CMLL working together this year.”

On where he plans to use more dual contracts going forward:

“Yes. There will be more attempts to do things like that, which are very beneficial to us. Hechicero has been involved in great matches in multiple promotions this year, whether it was working for AEW, CMLL, and in ROH where he’s been a top challenger for the championship. So Hechicero is a great example of that, and I would like to do more things like that.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)