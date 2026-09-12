AEW Collision Preview 9/12/26: Tribute To “The Butcher” Andy Williams

AEW Collision returns tonight, Saturday, September 12, 2026, live on TNT and HBO Max from the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts.

AEW has announced that tonight’s broadcast will feature a tribute to “The Butcher” Andy Williams.

Williams’ passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from throughout the professional wrestling world, and AEW will honor the longtime member of its roster during Saturday night’s show.

Currently advertised for AEW Collision:

Tribute to “The Butcher” Andy Williams

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for complete live AEW Collision results and coverage.

Tonight on #AEWCollision, we remember and celebrate the life and the legacy of "The Butcher" Andy Williams. Join us at 8/7c on TNT & HBO Max to celebrate Andy tonight. pic.twitter.com/d595ySlCey — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 12, 2026