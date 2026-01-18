AEW Collision Results – January 17, 2026

Tonight’s episode of AEW Collision kicked off with the in-ring return of Andrade El Idolo.

Andrade El Idolo (w/ Don Callis) vs. Angelico (w/ Serpentico)

Andrade returned to the ring with Don Callis in his corner and immediately looked like a man on a mission. Angelico tried to slow the pace and frustrate him with movement and grappling, but Andrade stayed composed, building momentum with crisp offense and signature flair.

The end came when Andrade connected with The DM, putting Angelico down for the three-count in his first match back.

Winner: Andrade El Idolo

Backstage: The Rascalz Arrive In AEW

Lexy Nair went to The Rascalz’s locker room, only for the door to swing open through a cloud of smoke. Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, and Myron Reed stepped out (with Trey Miguel not present) and joked around while talking up their reputation as one of the top groups of the last decade. The vibe was exactly what you’d expect from The Rascalz — plenty of humor and plenty of smoke.

Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz

This one turned into a scrap fast, with both teams leaning into a rough-and-ready style. GYV worked to isolate their man and keep things tight, while Kingston and Ortiz fought like they’d rather win ugly than not win at all.

The finish came when Ortiz nailed James Drake with a weapon (a ball in a sock) behind the referee’s back, and Kingston immediately followed with a DDT to secure the pinfall.

Winners: Eddie Kingston & Ortiz

Backstage: Kris Statlander Issues A Warning

Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, and Harley Cameron were shown clearing the air after their recent loss on Dynamite. Statlander insisted there was no drama between them and said she was willing to take the hit for her friends.

She then turned her attention to Thekla, pointing out that Thekla pinned her — and made it clear she’s not hard to find, teasing what feels like a future collision.

In-Ring: FTR Speak (With Big Stoke)

Tony Schiavone introduced the AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR, accompanied by Big Stoke, who remains in a wheelchair following his bump at Worlds End. Stoke congratulated the new No. 1 contenders before turning to business.

FTR ran down Mark Davis and Jake Doyle, with Cash Wheeler name-dropping major outlets for recognizing FTR’s 2025 run and insisting nobody is on their level. Dax Harwood grabbed the mic and took shots at multiple people, including Nigel McGuinness at the desk, as the promo got increasingly heated.

Vignette: The CRU Call Their Shot

A vignette aired featuring The CRU, who called out The Rascalz and teased a future matchup.

Zayda Steel (w/ Christopher Daniels) vs. Marina Shafir (w/ Jon Moxley)

Zayda Steel entered with Christopher Daniels, but Marina Shafir had Jon Moxley at her side — and the fight quickly tilted in Shafir’s favor. Shafir stayed relentless, overwhelming Steel and cutting off any meaningful comeback attempt.

Shafir sealed it by locking in Mother’s Milk, forcing the submission.

Winner: Marina Shafir via Submission

Chaos Breaks Out: Death Riders vs. Don Callis Family

As the Don Callis Family made their entrance, Jon Moxley and Don Callis started jawing at the commentary table — and it escalated instantly into a full brawl between The Death Riders and The Don Callis Family. SkyFlight hit the scene as well, diving in as everything exploded at ringside.

That chaos set the table for the trios match next.

SkyFlight (w/ Christopher Daniels) vs. Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander & El Clon (Don Callis Family)

SkyFlight brought speed and desperation, but the Don Callis Family trio matched it with power, timing, and ruthless teamwork. The closing stretch saw the Callis side isolate Darius Martin, cutting off the escape and hitting their biggest shot.

Josh Alexander finished it with a trapped-arm piledriver on Darius to score the pinfall.

Winners: Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander & El Clon

After the bell, Konosuke Takeshita came to the ring. Callis went for an embrace, but Takeshita brushed past him and instead greeted Kyle Fletcher — shaking his hand and then pulling him into a big hug, a notable moment that stood out after the chaos.

Backstage: Roderick Strong Rejects The Conglomeration

Lexy Nair interviewed Roderick Strong alongside Orange Cassidy. It was announced that Strong became the No. 1 contender for the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship in Arena Mexico, but Strong made it clear his focus is still the Death Riders — specifically getting a title from Claudio Castagnoli.

Orange Cassidy tried to offer support, but Strong wanted no part of Cassidy or “The Conglomeration.” Mark Briscoe attempted to talk sense into him with one of his trademark promos, but Strong still walked off.

Video: AEW World Champion MJF

A video package aired highlighting AEW World Champion MJF.

Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Danielle Kamela & Viva Van

This was a pure showcase for Bayne and Ford. They dominated from the opening bell, never letting their opponents establish momentum.

The end came when Bayne and Ford connected with a Doomsday Device on Danielle Kamela, with Ford getting the cover.

Winners: Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford

Afterward, Marina Shafir joined them — but “Timeless” Toni Storm, Mina Shirakawa, and Luther hit the scene and made it loud and clear they aren’t finished with the trio in the ring.

Backstage: Swerve Strickland Talks Titles — Kevin Knight Interrupts

Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana spoke with Lexy Nair, but Swerve bristled at questions involving Kenny Omega and pivoted to his own plan: getting back into the AEW World Title picture.

Before he could get far, Kevin Knight stepped in. Knight said being labeled “the future” hit a nerve — because he believes he’s not the future, he’s the now — and it’s time to start beating bigger names to prove it.

Swerve told him to go win the Trios Titles tonight, then they can talk — adding a warning not to take five or six years to reach the top. Swerve laughed as he walked away, leaving Knight visibly irritated.

Ricochet Joins Commentary

Ricochet joined the commentary desk ahead of the next match.

AEW National Championship No. 1 Contender’s Match: Jungle Jack Perry vs. Anthony Bowens

Perry and Bowens went out to prove a point — and delivered a competitive, hard-fought match with the National Title shot on the line. In the closing moments, Perry found his opening and struck with a running knee to put Bowens down for the pin.

Winner: Jungle Jack Perry

After the match, the two showed respect and shook hands — but the peace didn’t last. Ricochet started running his mouth from commentary, and Perry immediately jumped him, sparking a brawl that spilled into the backstage area.

Backstage: The Death Riders Send A Message

The Death Riders regrouped backstage. Moxley said they’ve given the Don Callis Family plenty of room, but what happened tonight crossed a line. PAC questioned who Callis’ group thinks they are, while Daniel Garcia spoke about what “family” really means when the world is against you.

Moxley closed by saying he’s been in the business long enough to know exactly what Don Callis is — and when it’s time, he can be worse than anyone.

AEW World Trios Championship: The Opps (c) vs. Hangman Page & JetSpeed

The main event featured The Opps defending against Hangman Page and JetSpeed, with the challengers fighting like they had everything to gain. The match hit a frantic closing stretch with near-falls and chaos, and then the unthinkable happened.

Kevin Knight caught Powerhouse Hobbs with a flash roll-up, shocking the champions and sealing the win.

Winners: And NEW AEW World Trios Champions — Hangman Page & JetSpeed

The new champions celebrated as the camera caught Swerve Strickland on the stage, giving Kevin Knight a sarcastic golf clap as Collision went off the air.