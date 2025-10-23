AEW Collision Spoilers For October 25, 2025

Featured below are the complete spoiler results for this week’s post-AEW WrestleDream episode of AEW Collision, courtesy of PWInsider.com.

– AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page opened the show. He cut a promo addressing The Opps’ AEW World Trios Champion Samoa Joe attacking him at AEW WrestleDream and said he would find Joe on his terms. Page then noted that when he does find Joe, he will ruin his life.

– Jurassic Express (“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry” and Luchasaurus) and JetSpeed (“The Jet” Kevin Knight and “Speedball” Mike Bailey) def. FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood) and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) in a $400,000 Match. Bailey and Knight simultaneously pinned Harwood and Wheeler to get the victory for their team.

– The Death Riders’ “The Bastard” PAC def. The Conglomeration’s “The Stone Pitbull” Tomohiro Ishii.

– Triangle of Madness’ “The Toxic Spider” Thekla def. Mina Shirakawa.

– CMLL’s Olympia def. Taya Valkyrie.

– Bang Bang Gang’s Ace Austin def. “The Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith

– “The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” HOOK def. Frat House’s Griff Garrison via submission.