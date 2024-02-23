AEW Collision Ticket Sales Doing Well For Saturday’s Show (2/24/2024)

How are the tickets moving for this week’s episode of AEW Collision?

Let’s find out!

Wrestle Tix is reporting that All Elite Wrestling has sold 2,006 tickets for Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision at the Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, MO.

There are 595 tickets remaining for the show, which is set up for 2,601 seats.

On tap for this week’s AEW Collision show on Saturday night is Bryan Danielson vs. Jun Akiyama, FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty, as well as Jay White, Billy Gunn & Austin Gunn of the Bang Bang Scissor Gang in trios action.

Make sure to join us here on Saturday night at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage.