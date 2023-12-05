AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 12/2/2023

The ratings for Saturday’s AEW Collision are in.

The show received 451,000 viewers. The show received a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

This is an increase from last week’s 317,000 total viewers and 0.09 key demo rating. Last week’s show competed against WWE Survivor Series.

There were matches between Daniel Garcia and Andrade El Idolo, Bryan Danielson and Eddie Kingston, and others. The key demo and total viewership were at their highest levels since the episodes on October 21st and 28th.