Je’Von Evans And Ricochet Engage In Heated Cross-Brand Twitter War

A seemingly innocent fan comment praising WWE NXT standout Je’Von Evans as the “best young prospect” sparked an unexpected and fiery exchange on social media with AEW’s Ricochet, leading to a rare cross-promotional war of words.

The situation escalated quickly on Twitter/X after Ricochet dismissed the praise for Evans, posting that he would “squash” the up-and-coming NXT talent. This led to a sharp response from Evans, who invoked his current training under WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels:

“My Bad. I Just Got Done Training At The Performance Center, Under Shawn Michaels. Something That You Don’t Have Or Do BUT, I Bet Yo Brown Egg Head Ass Would Squash Me If Tony Told You To🤷🏾‍♂️Much Love OG❤️‍🔥”

Ricochet, a former WWE star who is now signed to AEW, clapped back with a reminder of his own résumé:

“Brother, I was learning from Shawn Michaels when you was like 12. Then went on to become multiple time Champion. Let me know when you win one, little boy.”

Evans didn’t hold back, firing off a controversial tweet referencing AEW President Tony Khan, implying Ricochet’s current run was a downgrade:

“Now, You’re Wrestling In Front Of 2,000 People, Every Week, For A Crackhead. Talk About An Upgrade Am I Right??😂… You Had To Come For A Successful Ass Youngin💯”

He went on to claim that Ricochet targeted him to generate buzz, stating: “You needed me. You came for me. Let’s just say you had to make a lil moment and you knew which youngin to come for.”

Ricochet then fired one final jab, mocking the smaller crowd sizes typical of WWE NXT events at the Performance Center:

“How many people does the PC hold? Bahahaha but keep up the energy. It makes you look cool.”

While Ricochet’s tweets remain live, Evans has since deleted all of his posts, possibly at the direction of WWE officials or as a personal decision to de-escalate the feud.

The social media spat quickly captured the attention of fans from both AEW and WWE circles, with many wondering if the heated back-and-forth was a case of friendly competition, or if real tension exists between the two high-flying stars.

