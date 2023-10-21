AEW Confirms New Title Match For Battle Of The Belts VIII

You can officially pencil in a new championship match for AEW Battle of the Belts.

Ahead of Saturday’s AEW Battle of the Belts VIII special on TNT, which follows AEW Collision, a new title match has been made official for the show.

John Silver of The Dark Order defeated Brother Zay and Kip Sabian in a triple-threat match on AEW Rampage on Friday night to earn a shot at Orange Cassidy’s AEW International Championship at Battle of the Belts VIII.

Previously announced for the show, which premieres at 10/9c after Collision on TNT on Saturday night, is Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale for the TBS Women’s Championship, as well as The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn vs. Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker for the AEW Trios Championships.

