AEW Confirms New Title Match For Battle Of The Belts VIII

By
Matt Boone
-

You can officially pencil in a new championship match for AEW Battle of the Belts.

Ahead of Saturday’s AEW Battle of the Belts VIII special on TNT, which follows AEW Collision, a new title match has been made official for the show.

John Silver of The Dark Order defeated Brother Zay and Kip Sabian in a triple-threat match on AEW Rampage on Friday night to earn a shot at Orange Cassidy’s AEW International Championship at Battle of the Belts VIII.

Previously announced for the show, which premieres at 10/9c after Collision on TNT on Saturday night, is Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale for the TBS Women’s Championship, as well as The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn vs. Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker for the AEW Trios Championships.

Make sure to join to us here at PWMania.com on Saturday night for live AEW Battle of the Belts VIII results coverage.

