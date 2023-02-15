AEW Dark Results – February 14, 2023

Tag Team Match

Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Fuego Del Sol & Leon Ruffin

Jericho Appreciation Society wastes no time as Angelo Parker sends Leon Ruffin into the ring post before Jericho Appreciation Society looks to deliver a double DDT to Fuego Del Sol. Ruffin jumps in and makes the save then delivers a dropkick to Matt Menard & Del Sol hits Parker with one of his own. Jericho Appreciation Society takes a breather and Parker gets in the ring as Menard hops onto the apron.

Parker delivers a stomp to Ruffin, but Ruffin fires back with an arm drag. Parker hits a right hand before Del Sol makes the blind tag. They plant Parker with a double team maneuver but Parker fires back with a knee then tags in Menard. Menard clotheslines Del Sol to the outside, where Parker is waiting with a clothesline.

He tosses him back into the ring and Menard sends him into the turnbuckle. Parker tags in and delivers a stomp to Del Sol’s shoulder then delivers a backbreaker. He fires off a few knees to Del Sol’s midsection then stomps on his back. Menard tags in and delivers a stomp then follows it up with a lateral press and a chop.

Parker tags in and delivers a forearm to Del Sol’s back then shoves him into the corner. Del Sol manages to deliver a series of right hands but Parker sends him crashing into the mat. Del Sol delivers a gutwrench suplex but Parker manages to tag in Menard. Del Sol makes the hot tag to Ruffin & he delivers a clothesline to Menard.

Del Sol tags in as Parker tries to interfere, but Ruffin sends him to the outside. He delivers a cutter to Menard off the ropes and Fuego follows it up with a tornado DDT. Parker tags in and they drill Del Sol to the mat with a double DDT to get the win.

Winners: Jericho Appreciation Society

Mei Suruga vs. Hyena Hera

Mei Suruga delivers a knee to Hyena Hera. Hera sends Suruga to the mat then mocks Suruga’s height. Suruga bites her arm in response and Hera delivers a boot to her midsection. Suruga delivers a crossbody then tosses her across the ring and jams her elbow into Hera’s head. She fires off a series of forearms then delivers a pair of stomps to Hera’s spine.

She steps on Hera’s hands then delivers a kick to her head and a boot to her midsection. Suruga slams Hera’s head into the mat repeatedly but Hera manages to deliver a pair of clotheslines and a back elbow.

Suruga ascends to the top rope and delivers an arm drag then follows it up with a dropkick and a hair whip. She then delivers the diving foot stomps off the middle rope and locks in a bridging shoulder submission for the win.

Winner By Submission: Mei Suruga

Tag Team Match

Varsity Athletes vs. Russell Twins

Match begins with Tony Nese & Allan Russell lock up. Nese flexes his biceps before they go back & forth with submission holds. Nese delivers a pair of back elbows then tags in Josh Woods. Woods delivers an uppercut and a forearm then shoves him into the corner.

Kameron Russell fires off several right hands then delivers a dropkick. Woods fires off several right hands and a stomp then tags Nese back in. Nese delivers a back elbow then fires off a series of right hands to Allen’s midsection.

Kameron delivers a few chops but Nese delivers a stomp. Kameron tags in and delivers a dropkick, then goes for a pin but Nese kicks out. Woods tags in and delivers a knee then follows it up with a suplex and goes for a pin.

Allen breaks things up before Woods delivers a release German suplex. Varsity Athletes then deliver 1RM for the win.

Winners: Varsity Athletes

Kip Sabian vs. Gravity

Match starts off with a lock up then they go back & forth with submission holds before Gravity delivers a drop toe hold. Sabian fires back with an enziguri but Gravity delivers a chop. Sabian no sells it and fires back with one of his own then follows it up with a forearm.

Gravity delivers an arm drag then charges at Sabian. Sabian sends him to the outside then goes flying and takes him down. He hits a dropkick then goes for a pin but Gravity kicks out. Sabian delivers a series of stomps but Gravity delivers a boot.

He sends Sabian to the outside with a forearm then goes flying and levels Sabian. Gravity delivers a forearm to Sabian’s back then tosses him in the ring and delivers a diving splash.

They go back & forth with forearms before Sabian gains the upper hand and delivers a headbutt. Sabian delivers a half & half suplex then goes for a pin but Gravity kicks out.

Gravity delivers a powerslam then follows it up with a standing moonsault and goes for a pin. Sabian kicks out and Gravity ascends to the top rope. He looks for a diving headbutt but Sabian delivers his knees up. He then delivers a flying knee for the win.

Winner: Kip Sabian

We head backstage to Lexy Nair is with Varsity Athletes & Smart Mark Sterling. Nair asks what’s next for them and Sterling puts them over. He puts the Varsity Athletes over and Nese says they have defeated everyone. Trent Beretta walks in and asks if he forgot about him. Nese tells him not to act like a tough guy and interrupt their interview before Beretta throws out the challenge for a 1 on 1 match next week. Nese accepts.

Zack Clayton vs. Dan Adams

Zack Clayton & Dan Adams show off their muscles. Adams delivers a chop but Clayton knocks him to the mat. Adams fires off several rights and lefts but Clayton fires back with a clothesline. Clayton slaps Adams then delivers a suplex and a knee.

He delivers a series of right hands then whips Adams into the corner and charges at him. Adams gets his boot up then looks for a move, but Clayton hits an exploder into the corner then he follows it up with a Fisherman Buster for the win.

Winner: Zack Clayton

Tag Team Match

The Trustbusters vs. Brock Anderson & Brain Pilliman Jr

Jeeves Kay & Brain Pillman Jr lock up to get this match off then Pillman delivers a boot to Kay’s face then hits an arm drag. Sonny Kiss tags in and Pillman beats them down. Anderson tags in and sends Kiss to the mat then delivers a boot and tags Pillman back in.

Pillman knocks Kay off the rope then tags Anderson back in. Anderson delivers an assisted bulldog then tags in Pillman. Pillman ascends to the top rope but Kiss sends Brock Anderson into Pillman before tossing Anderson out of the ring. Kay dumps Pillman off the top rope where Slim J is waiting on the outside to beat him down.

He tosses him back in the ring as Kay tags in. Kay delivers a senton and a running uppercut then hits an uppercut off the middle rope. Kiss tags in and delivers a split legged leg drop then goes for a pin. Pillman kicks out and delivers several shoulders to Pillman’s midsection then whips him into the corner and tags in Kay.

Anderson tags in and delivers a pair of back elbows. Kiss tries to interfere but Anderson catches them with a back body drop. He shoves Kay into the corner, then hits him with a back body drop of his own.

Anderson looks to tag in Pillman but Kiss pulls him off the rope. Kay ascends to the top and delivers a Frog Splash then goes for a pin but Anderson kicks out. Pillman makes the blind tag as Anderson delivers a spinebuster. Pillman then delivers a senton off the top rope for the win.

Winners: Brock Anderson & Brain Pilliman Jr

Christopher Daniels vs. Serpentico

Match starts off with a lock up then they exchange submission holds with one another before Serpentico gains the upper hand and delivers a kick. He follows it up with a shoulder tackle but Daniels delivers a suplex. Luther tries to interfere allowing Serpentico to deliver a flatliner. Serpentico delivers a German suplex and a headbutt then knocks Daniels to the outside.

Chaos Project beat down Daniels while Serpentico distracts the referee then tosses him back in the ring where Serpentico is waiting with a DDT. Daniels fires back with a series of right hands and a back body drop then delivers an enziguri and a back heel trip. They then level one another with clotheslines before Daniels delivers a Death Valley Driver.

He sets up for Angel’s Wings but Serpentico counters with a back body drop. He follows it up with a drop toe hold into the middle turnbuckle. Angelico distracts the referee while Luther holds Daniels in place for Serpentico to deliver a kick.

Daniels moves out of the way & Serpentico hits Luther. Daniels then delivers a chokeslam and Best Moonsault Ever for the win.

Winner: Christopher Daniels

Before the match Ari Daivari has a mic in hand then tells J Spade that if he wins then he will give him and everyone in the audience $1,000.

Ari Daivari vs. J Spade

Match starts off with a lock up then Ari Daivari delivers a shoulder tackle and an elbow drop then sends J Spade into the corner and delivers a chop. Spade delivers a dropkick and goes for a pin, but Daivari kicks out at two. Daivari delivers a reverse DDT then dumps him to the outside. He follows him out there and gets him back in the ring but Spade manages to deliver an uppercut and a leg lariat. Daivari fires back with a superkick and the Pepsi Twist for the win.

Winner: Ari Daivari

Diamante vs. Ultra Violette

Match starts off with lock up Diamante delivers a dropkick then whips Ultra Violette into the corner and delivers a series of stomps. She delivers a chop and rains down right hands then delivers a splash in the corner. She follows it up with a dropkick then goes for a pin but Violette kicks out.

Violette delivers a series of forearms and a pair of lariats then delivers a backhand and a missile dropkick off the middle rope. Diamante delivers a lariat and a trio of German suplexes for the win.

Winner: Diamante

Trios Match

The Boys & Dalton Castle vs. Larry Lazard,Jay Lucas & Terry Yaki

Dalton Castle shoves Terry Yaki into the corner. He sends Yaki crashing into the mat then tags in Brent Tate. The Boys deliver a double hip toss but Yaki fires back with a dropkick to Brent and tags in Jay Lucas. Lucas delivers a rising knee strike but Brent delivers a step up enziguri and tags in Brandon Tate.

Larry Lazard tags in and delivers a standing shooting star press then goes for a pin but Brandon kicks out. Castle tags in and delivers a clothesline to Lazard then tosses him out of the ring.

Yaki & Lucas try to interfere but Castle hits them with a gutwrench suplex and sends them to the outside. He calls for The Boys and sends them crashing onto the 3 men then delivers the Bang A Rang to Lazard for the win.

Winners: The Boys & Dalton Castle

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Bronson

Bronson offers his hand to Konosuke Takeshita. Takeshita takes it and shakes his hand before Bronson tries to get the jump on Takeshita. Takeshita delivers a chop but Bronson fires back with one of his own. They go back & forth with chops before Bronson delivers a boot to Takeshita’s midsection.

Takeshita delivers a leg lariat then rains down right hands. Bronson fires off a series of forearms but Bronson delivers a back elbow. Takeshita delivers a hurricanrana that sends Bronson to the outside then delivers a tope suicida over the top rope and tosses him back in the ring. Bronson plants Takeshita then rains down right hands.

Takeshita hits the Takeshita Line then follows it up with a pair of right hands and a Blue Thunder Bomb. He goes for a pin but Bronson kicks out. Takeshita looks for a jumping knee but Bronson catches it. They hit one another with lariats before Bronson gets the upper hand and delivers a lariat.

He hits a pumphandle slam then goes for a pin but Takeshita kicks out. Takeshita delivers a German suplex and a running boot then delivers a powerbomb and a jumping knee for the win.

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita