AEW Dynamite: Fright Night Preview For Tonight (10/29/2025): Edinburg, TX.

AEW Dynamite is live tonight with a special ‘FRIGHT NIGHT’ episode of their show.

The show is scheduled to emanate from the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas, airing live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.

Advertised for tonight’s special-themed show are the following matches:

* Don Callis Family Summit

* Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. Daniel Garcia & Wheeler Yuta in a “Trick or Treat” Tornado tag team match

* Samoa Joe vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Hook vs. Ricochet – Winner to challenge AEW Champion Hangman Page at Full Gear 2025

* Jamie Hayter and Queen Aminata vs. Skye Blue and Julia Hart: AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarterfinal

* FTR vs. Young Bucks vs. JetSpeed vs. Jurassic Express – Winners to challenge Brodido for the AEW Tag Team Championship at Full Gear 2025

Join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite: Fright Night results coverage.