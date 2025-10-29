AEW Dynamite: Fright Night Preview For Tonight (10/29/2025): Edinburg, TX.

AEW Dynamite is live tonight with a special ‘FRIGHT NIGHT’ episode of their show.
The show is scheduled to emanate from the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas, airing live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.
Advertised for tonight’s special-themed show are the following matches:
* Don Callis Family Summit
* Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O’Reilly
* Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. Daniel Garcia & Wheeler Yuta in a “Trick or Treat” Tornado tag team match
* Samoa Joe vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Hook vs. Ricochet – Winner to challenge AEW Champion Hangman Page at Full Gear 2025
* Jamie Hayter and Queen Aminata vs. Skye Blue and Julia Hart: AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarterfinal
* FTR vs. Young Bucks vs. JetSpeed vs. Jurassic Express – Winners to challenge Brodido for the AEW Tag Team Championship at Full Gear 2025
Join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite: Fright Night results coverage.
