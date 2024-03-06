AEW Dynamite Gets New Women’s Match For This Wednesday Night

A new match has been announced for this week’s AEW Dynamite.

As a new season, complete with a new look, kicks off on the weekly AEW on TBS program on Wednesday night, another new match has been announced for the show.

On Tuesday, Tony Khan confirmed the addition of Riho vs. Kris Statlander in women’s action for the post-Revolution episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Check out the announcement below, and make sure to join us here on Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.