AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (1/21/2026): Orlando, FL.

All Elite Wrestling is live tonight from “The Sunshine State.”
AEW Dynamite emanates from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida, airing live at 8/7c via TBS and HBO Max.
Advertised for the January 21 episode of AEW Dynamite are the following matches:
- * MJF Live in Orlando
* Kenny Omega vs. Josh Alexander
* FTR vs. Alec Price & Jordan Oliver
* Swerve Strickland vs. Kevin Knight
* Death Riders vs. Don Callis Family
* Samoa Joe vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey
* Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Timeless Love Bombs
* Triangle of Madness Respond to Kris Statlander’s Challenge
Join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite results.