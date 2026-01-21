AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (1/21/2026): Orlando, FL.

All Elite Wrestling is live tonight from “The Sunshine State.”

AEW Dynamite emanates from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida, airing live at 8/7c via TBS and HBO Max.

Advertised for the January 21 episode of AEW Dynamite are the following matches:

* MJF Live in Orlando

* Kenny Omega vs. Josh Alexander

* FTR vs. Alec Price & Jordan Oliver

* Swerve Strickland vs. Kevin Knight

* Death Riders vs. Don Callis Family

* Samoa Joe vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

* Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Timeless Love Bombs

* Triangle of Madness Respond to Kris Statlander’s Challenge

