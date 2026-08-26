AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (8/26/2026): Glasgow, Scotland

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling is back tonight with the AEW All In: London “go-home” episode of AEW Dynamite from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.
Scheduled for the August 26 episode are the following matches:
- * MJF will appear
* Andrade El Idolo to speak
* Swerve Strickland vs. Jack Perry
* AEW Continental Challenge Cup Semifinal: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Nigel McGuinness
* AEW Continental Challenge Cup Semifinal: Jon Moxley vs. Claudio Castagnoli
Join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite results.
TONIGHT!
With #AEWAllIn London THIS SUNDAY, Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite from Glasgow is can't-miss!
Join us for when the action KICKS OFF at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork & @HBOMax, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/vCTqPOMLY7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 26, 2026