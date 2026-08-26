AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (8/26/2026): Glasgow, Scotland

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling is back tonight with the AEW All In: London “go-home” episode of AEW Dynamite from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

Scheduled for the August 26 episode are the following matches:

* MJF will appear

* Andrade El Idolo to speak

* Swerve Strickland vs. Jack Perry

* AEW Continental Challenge Cup Semifinal: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Nigel McGuinness

* AEW Continental Challenge Cup Semifinal: Jon Moxley vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite results.