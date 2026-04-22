AEW Dynamite Results – April 22, 2026

AEW Dynamite is live from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR. at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.

A detailed video package looking back at Darby Allin upsetting MJF last week to become the AEW World Championship is shown.

MJF Is Pissed, Gets Confronted By Kevin Knight

Live inside the arena, MJF’s theme hits. He storms out and he’s pissed. He demands his music be cut off. He calls what happened last week the “Seattle Screwjob.” He points out that he wasn’t ready after an all out war with Kenny Omega at Dynasty, before calling the fans dumb for thinking Darby could beat him at 100 percent. He then hypes himself as the man who made sure Hangman Page could never challenge for the title again.

MJF boasts being the man who “kicked out of the One-Winged Angel like it was nothing” before telling Darby he doesn’t care about his title match against the Psycho Killer. If Darby has an ounce of dignity he’ll give MJF a rematch.

Instead of Darby, however, Kevin Knight, the new TNT Champion smirking at the former World Champion as he heads to the ring. He calls MJF whiny and a little b*tch. Fans chant little b*tch. Kevin says the Jet has arrived in Portland, and he is too fly. Before MJF gets to hating, he should ask himself, don’t the new champ look clean with the title around his waist?

When you’re a fighting champion you’re willing to put the title on the line. MJF talks about being screwed, but Kevin had him pinned for what seemed like an eternity just weeks ago. If anyone should talk about being cheated, Kevin should be “Two Belts Jet” by now. MJF addresses some “facts” that Knight laid out, before stating that he beat Kevin with a Heatseeker for an “easy dub.”

If anyone should be World Champion, it should be MJF and MJF alone. He respects the new hardware though, telling the crowd to give it up for the new TNT Champion. He says the title fits him like a glove, as he seems the TNT Championship type, someone with a ceiling, a good hand, etc etc. He then claims The Jet is not AEW World Championship material. MJF says he wants the TNT title. Knight says they can do it tonight. MJF says next week.

Backstage With Chris Jericho & The Demand

Backstage, we see Renee Paquette with Chris Jericho and The Demand. We find out there will be a trios bout with them. Jericho has yet to reveal his tag partners as Ricochet talks about him being the man who got his ass beat by Ricochet. Jericho informs him that he went and got that phrase trademarked.

From there, he proceeds to show off a t-shirt with the phrase, mocking Ricochet some more as he tells The Demand that he doesn’t have to find two guys that like him to face the trio, just two people that don’t like Ricochet. He taunts Ricochet for being bald and walks off.

Brody King vs. Lio Rush

We head back inside the arena and down to the ring for our opening contest. Brody King makes his way out, which of course means the “F**k ICE” chants aren’t far behind. Lio Rush comes out next with his whack job character. King charges toward him. Rush gets to his feet to square up with the big man, taking a bite out of his hand, and this just riles Brody up as he sends the Blackheart out of the ring.

King sets Lio up on a chair before charging toward him, but Rush gets out of the way just in time, forcing Brody to collide with the barricade instead! Lio stays on the attack. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see King starts to get back into it as he goes for a clothesline on Rush, but he is still favoring the arm after what happened earlier. This allows Lio to drop the arm onto the top rope, followed by a jawbreaker hanging up the big man. He remarks something about “getting real strong” before going for a Death Valley Driver on the apron, but King fights him off before going for a Ganso Bomb.

Rush shoves him off the apon, leaping around in the ring for a dive on Brody. Rush slides back into the ring and climbs the turnbuckle as King slides back in as well, only to be taken down by the Blackheart for a nearfall. King gets back into it, dropping Rush down hard and follows with a Ganso Bomb for the win.

Winner: Brody King

Brody King Has Something To Say

King doesn’t celebrate for long, getting a mic to say that he’s keeping an eye on the world title match and looking for his shot regardless of who comes out as champion. He also tells Darby that he’s proud of him, but not proud enough not to bring the violence if he’s the one to face.

Backstage, we hear from Tommaso Ciampa ahead of the main event. He addresses all the things people have told him he is not, saying he’s not big enough or strong enough or “championship material” before stating what he is.

He wraps up by saying we’ve never seen anyone more prepared that Ciampa is tonight, and to ask Darby if he wants this more than Ciampa needs it. He walks off, and we go to a commercial break.

Backstage With Adam Copeland

Backstage we hear from Adam Copeland, who offers a case as to why he and Cage deserve one last shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championship. He makes the challenge for a New York Street Fight at Double Or Nothing, offering an additional stipulation: if FTR beat them, Cope and Cage will retire as a team. He thinks the champs will consider that a good offer.

Mina Shirakawa vs. Hikaru Shida

From there, we head back to ringside, where Hikaru Shida makes her entrance for our next match. We get an inset promo from Shida about showcasing the Japanese style against Mina Shirakawa, who makes her way out to get this match underway.

Mina gets a side headlock on Shida, who hits the ropes to break free. Mina blocks an arm drag by Hikaru, sending her to the ropes for some forearms…until Shida grabs her by the hair to send Mina to the mat. Mina follows in kind before they reach an impasse with a double dropkick and a staredown.

Shirakawa mocks Shida with a pose before dodging a kick, bringing the former Women’s World Champion to the corner before taking her to the mat with a sling blade. She lands some mounted punches and goes for a cover, but Shida counters for a nearfall.

Mina sends her to the ropes, but takes a clothesline by Hikaru as we go to ad break. When the show returns, Mina starts to build up momentum as she takes Shida down before landing a torneo for a two count. She continues to go to work on Shida, focusing on the leg before going for a figure four leg lock.

Shida fights it off but takes a few shots to the knee before heading out of the ring. Mina follows her out, targeting the leg for more damage…only to be caught with a head-scissors sending her into the ring steps. She hoists Mina up onto the apron, with Shirakawa trying to fight out before being dropped with a Meteora onto the hardest part of the ring.

She brings Mina back into the ring, favoring her knee before going up top for another Meteora followed by a big kick…but it’s only good for two! Mina starts fighting back, sending Shida away before they trade offense. Shida is rattled enough for a missile dropkick by Mina, who goes up for a sling blade. Mina with the cover for a nearfall, and she immediately transitions into a figure four leg lock.

Shida rolls over to the ropes, forcing a break. Mina gets into it with the ref, which allows Shida a chance to go for the kendo stick. Mina catches her and pulls it away, only to deal with Statlander on the apron…and with the ref distracted checking on Shida, Stat lands a kendo shot on Mina before Shida takes her down with the Falcon Arrow for the win.