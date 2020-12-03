AEW Dynamite Results – December 2, 2020

It’s Wednesday and winter is here! We’re here in Daily’s Place in Jacksonville Florida, our announcers are Jim Ross, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone and it’s time for AEW Dynamite!

We start off with the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal

Shawn Spears and Scorpio Sky don’t get in the ring and instead glare at each other.

Everyone else gets in the ring and we’re off!

Isiah was tossed out by Matt Hardy.

Sirpentico is eliminated by Hangman Page

Spears and Scorpio get in the ring and fight as the others fight around them

Matt Sydal eliminated by Spears

Spears is eliminated by Scorpio Sky

Spears has loaded up his glove and nails Scorpio Sky who is then eliminated.

Reynolds is eliminated by John Silver

John Silver is eliminated by Matt Hardy

Adam Page is eliminated by Matt Hardy

Kip Sabian is eliminated by Orange Cassidy

Lee Johnson is eliminated by Miro

Marq Quen, Matt Hardy, and Joey Janela are all eliminated by Miro

Miro and Wardlow battle it out in the middle of the ring The best Miro has looked in AEW

Miro is eliminated by the Inner Circle teaming up

Jungle Boy, MJF, Sammy Guevara and Wardlow left. Cassidy is outside the ring, not eliminated

Jungle Boy and Sammy eliminated by Wardlow

Wardlow is eliminated by Cassidy

Your winners and facing off next week for the Diamond Ring: MJF and Orange Cassidy!

We get a quick rundown of the card and we’re right to the next match as Frankie Kazarian comes to the ring and we go to commercial.

When we get back, Chris Jericho and the chorus sings him to the ring. We see the crowd and someone needs to explain to them that their masks need to go over their nose.

Frankie Kazarian vs Chris Jericho

They lock up and Kaz is able to bring Jericho down with a headlock takeover. They are up and they hook up again. Kaz gets another headlock and Jericho fights his way free. Kaz drops Jericho into the ropes and then pop him in the face and rolls him up for a two count. Jericho hits an eye poke after they come off the ropes toward each other. Jericho sends Kaz into the ropes, hits a drop kick and Kaz rolls out of the ring.

Kaz is able to drop Jericho on the apron and drops a leg on Jericho. The Inner Circle tries to interfere on the outside and Kaz is able to keep them at bay, but coming into the ring, Jericho hits a Code breaker. Jericho tossed Kaz onto the ropes and we go picture in picture. They fight outside the ring on the small screen with Jericho in Control and Jake Hager taunting Kaz. They get back in the ring and Jericho keeps control.

Jericho hits a standing vertical suplex as we come back. Jeriocho keeps control in the corner until Kaz is able to hook a backslide and gets a two count of Jericho. They run the ropes and Kax his a flying forearm. Jericho dodges the kick, and leaps off the ropes. Kaz gets the knees up and then hits a leg drop and covers Jericho for a two count. They fight in the corner. Kaz pulls Jericho to the top and hits the flux capacitor and covers Jericho for a two.

Jericho shoves Kaz into the corner, misses the Code Breaker and Kaz is able to turn it and locks a Boston Crab onto Jericho. Ortiz keeps on the apron but doesn’t help Jericho. MJF comes to the ring with a towel handed to him by Wardlow. Sammy pulls the towel out of MJF’s hands and Jericho gets to the ropes for a break. Jericho sees Sammy with the towel and is distracted, allowing Kaz to roll him up for a two count. Jericho escapes and Kaz hits and inside cradle for a two count.

Jericho hits a Judas Effect on Kaz and covers Kaz for a three count.

Your winner: Chris Jericho

Sammy and MJF get in each other’s faces and Wardlow and Hager do the same. Jericho says to stop and it’s not what they planned. Everyone has seven days to think about this, and they either work together or the Inner Circle breaks up.

In the back, Alex Marvez is with the Young Bucks, and next week they will face The Hybrid 2. Matt says they will be fighting champions, and if the Hybrid beats them next week, they get a shot at the title. Bowens and Castor, the Acclaimed interrupt and they run down the Bucks. The Hybrid 2 attack the Buck sna dtake them out. SCU show up with chairs to run them off.

Coming to the ring at this time is Britt Baker and Rebel. Reby. Um….whoever. We get an insert interview where Baker says that Leyla needs to get a ticket back to Russia after the match.

Leyla Hirsch is out next.

Britt Baker vs Leyla Hirsch

Part of the crowd is chantign USA since Hirsch come to the US from Russia when she was 8, so…OK, it makes no sense, but I am used to people doing at at wrestling shows. I may have done that at wrestling shows when both people in the ring are from the US.

Leyla takes down Baker with an arm bar and Baker rushes for the rope break. Leyla takes takes Baker with a go behind and Baker escapes to t he ropes again. They hook up again and Leyla takes her down with a hip toss and keeps Baker down with a headlock. Baker is able to bring Leyla down and Leyla reverses it and locks on a cross arm breaker. Baker goes for a tooth and Leyla breaks the hold. Baker is up fight and kicks Leyla in the jaw.

Baker hits a DDT and picks up Leyla and we go to picture in picture. In the small screen, Baker maintains control working over Leyla. When we get back, Leyla is struggling to her feet and is able to take over with forearms, kicks and a release German Suplex. Baker goes to the floor and Leyla leaps at Baker, and Baker pulls Rebel in the way to take the hit. Baker hits a sling blade on Layla.

Leyla stumbles into the ring and Baker tries for a pick up and Leyla hits a bicycle kick and a cross armbreaker. Baker transitions over and goes for the lock jaw. Leyla reverses to the arm breaker. Baker escapes, but geta a pump knee kick from Leyla. Leyla goes to the rope. Rebel dist tracts the ref and Leyla leaps, missing Baker. Baker hits a drop toehold on Leyla into the middle turn buckle. Baker hits a twisting neck breaker and locks on the lock jaw. Leyla taps out

Your winner; Britt Baker

Thunder Rosa shows immediately and they battle in the ring as the refs get away from the donuts and separate them. Rebel gets in a few cheap shots on Rosa, and Leyla hits a suplex on Rebel. Rosa and Baker break free and they keep fighting.

The crowd chants for Jerry Lynn as we get the background on Team Taz vs Darby Allen and Cody

First out is Darby Allin and then Cody’s Elaborate Entrance begins. He is followed by Arn Anderson and his IHOP menu.

Out next are Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs with Brian Cage and Taz.

First out is Darby Allin and then Cody’s Elaborate Entrance begins. He is followed by Arn Anderson and his IHOP menu.

Out next are Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs with Brian Cage and Taz

Darby Allin and Cody vs Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks

They start with a brawl in the middle of the ring with Hobbs and Cody fighting while Allin and Starks fight in the other corner. Hobbs is drop kicked from the ring and we go to commercials Cody and Allin are double teaming on Starks.

When we get back, order has been restored. Darby tags in Cody with Starks in their corner. Cody hits a stalled suplex on Starks and drops him face first. Cody works over Starks in the corner. Cody tags in Allin and Allin keeps up the arm bar. Starks rolls out of the ring and Allin chases him to get a clothesline from Hobbs. They work over Allin outside the ring. Allin is rolled back in the ring and Hobbs tags in and hits a delayed vertical suplex on Allen. Starks is tagged in, Hobbs clubs Allin on his way out of the ring and they work together to drop Allen on the mat. Starks covers for a two count.

Hobbs is tagged in and Hobbs locks on a bear hug on the mat. Allen tries to hit elbows to escape and Hobbs picks him up and drops him across his knee for a back breaker. Starks is tagged and keeps up the attack. Allin and Starks hit their heads together and they both struggle to tag out. Starks tags first and Hobbs is able to cut Allin off. Hobbs picks up Hobbs in another bear hug and Hobbs is able to toss him across the ring. Allin is able to fight his way free. He is able to flip into Hobbs and tries to pull him down by the legs, but Hobbs is able to hit him with a German release suplex.

Hobbs drags Alin to his corner, flipping off Cody and tags in Starks. Allin is able to flip out of a suplex by Starks and another by Hobbs and tags in Cody. Time for Cody to clean house.Cody hits the power slam on Starks and then tosses the belt to the crowd. Starks gouges Cody eyes,but Cody recovers quickly. He hits a disaster kick on Hobbs off the apron. He goes for a crossroads, but Starks escapes. Cody hits the drop down uppercut. Allin tags in and Cody hits a cutter and then leaps onto Hobbs.

Allin hits the coffin drop on Starks and covers for a three count

Your winners: Darby Allin and Cody

Hobbs is attacking Cody outside the ring and then runs in and attacks Allin. Arn Anderson comes in to pound on Hobbs, but Hobbs restrains him and after Starks drops Arn, Dustin Rhodes comes in and cleans house. Brian Cage comes in and takes out Dustin.Cody is held up and as they go to attack him with the belt, the lights go out.

They come back on and we get video of a winter scene….and STING COMES TO THE RING!

It’s snowing as if Glacier showed up, but it’s Sting and his baseball bat. Sting walks to each of the babyfaces, who are each in a corner of the ring and looks them over one by one. He leaves and we go to commercial!

We come back to a recap of Sting in the ring. Sting has been signed to a multi-year contract with AEW. We then get a rundown of next week’s card. I love that AEW is able to do this every week.

Backstage, Alex Marvez asked why Shida didn’t engage with Abadon. She says she’s not scared, but when we hear something falling over, she askes to redo the promo.

We’re Live Partner!

She excuses herself and we go back to the rundown for next week. We then get a promo from Mox earlier today. He says that there is something extra in the air tonight. Two years ago it was an idea, and he bitch slapped the wrestling world. He and Kenny Omega have been on a path to fight each other their whole lives. Now, it’s time to make the crowd go Banana.

We go to commercials

When we come back, Don Callis is at the announce table as a favor to Kenny Omega.

Kenny Omega gets his huge entrance and comes to the ring.

Jon Moxley is out next and he comes from the back of the arena and through the crowd.

Legit big fight feel here tonight. Good job tonight making the show feel like a PPV quality show.

It’s time for commercials.

Jon Moxley (Champion) vs Kenny Omega

They go face to face and jack jaws at each other. They hook up and Mox is able to go behind and drives Omega to the ropes. They hook up again and Kenny brings him to the mat and Mox comes up with a headlock. Omega gets an arm bar and rolls him into a rear chin lock. Mox takes Omega down with a heel trip and they lock up again. They run the ropes and Mox takes Omega down with a side headlock takeover. Mox leaves the headlock on and they get to their feet.

They go to the corner and break. Omega is able to work Mox over in the corner. Omega gets chops and Mox comes out head to head with Omega. Omega takes down Mox with a rana and Mox rolls to the floor. Omega goes for the Terminator dive, but Mox gets in the ring and taken Omega down with a hip toss. Omega rolls on the apron and when he tries to come back in, Mox drops him to the floor. Mox attacks Omega outside the ring with blows. They fight outside the ring.

Mox is able to keep control with tosses into the railing. We go to picture in picture and Mox keeps up the brawl outside the ring.

When we get back, they are in the ring and Omega has been able to hit a dragon screw legs whip into the ropes. They go outside the ring and Omega tosses Mox into the barricade onto his knee. Mox is rolled into the ring, and Omega drop kicks the knee. Omega hits the Kotaru Crusher on Mox and covers for a two count. Omega wraps Mox’s leg around the rope in the corner and cranks on it, breaking on four each time. Omega then drop kicks the knee on the ropes again.

Ax Omega is running into the corner, Mox hits a clothesline on him, but his knee is still hurting him. Omega catches Mox in a knee bar. Mox makes it to the ropes to break the hold. Omega gets an arm bar on Mox and hits chops on Mox. He follows up with kicks to the knee and chops to the chest. Omega sets up for the You Cannot Survive and Mox reverses it for a German suplex. Mox hits a second suplex. Mox sets for a third and Omega fights his way out. Mox hits a head butt, hits a pump handle suplex and covers Omega for a two count.

Mox hits another suplex and covers Omega for a two count. It’s time for picture in picture again. Mox locks Omega in the STF while we see commercials. Omega gets to the ropes and Mox breaks. Omega is wrapped in the ropes and Mox hits him with chops. Omega I sable to work free, sends Mox to the outside and we come back as Omega leaps over the top onto Mox. Mox is tossed into the ring, Omega gets on the top rope and leaps into a Paradigm shift.. Mox does NOT cover him and instead goes outside the ring to pull out a pair of chairs.

He starts setting up the chairs in front of the ref. He sits down on one chair invites Omega to sit on the other chair. They trade slaps. Then punches. Omega ends it with a V Trigger. Then Omega hits a snap dragon suplex. Omega hits a second snap dragon suplex and goes for another V Trigger, and Mox grabs him and hits a suplex. Omega is up and hits a pump V Trigger. Mox takes Omega down with a lariat.

Mox is the first to his feet and pulls Omega to his feet. Another paradigm shift is hit and Mox covers for a two count. Omega rolls out of the ring to recover. Mox leaps at Omega and Omega V Triggered him in mid air outside the ring.

Omega rolls Mox into the ring and hits a missile drop kick into Mox’s back. Omega hits a Tiger Driver 98n and covers for the two count. Omega pummels Mox with knees and Mox then grabs his legs and Mox tries to come off the ropes into a V Trigger. Omega sets up for the One Winged Angel, but Mox escapes. Mox tries to put on the bulldog choke and Omega is able to escape and hit a drop kick. He hits a ripcord V Trigger and gets Mox up again. Mox starts to fight out and Omega drops him down, hits a suplex and hold on for the two count.

Omega pulls him into position and then climbs to the top. Mox is up and Omega leaps to the floor. They fight outside the ring and Mox hits Omega with a paradigm shift into the ringside heaters The ref calls the doctor over. More ref come up and Don goes to ringside. Mox comes over and grab Omega and tosses him into the ring.

Mox mounts Omega and starts striking him on the head. Don has a mic and Mox drop him. Omega grabs the mic and hides it from the ref and as the ref is checking on Don, Omega nails Mox in the head with the mix.

Mox has been busted open. Omega hits a V Trigger, then another, and then a third. A fourth is hit as Mox is sitting in the corner. Omega lifts him for the One Winged Angel and hits it. Omega covers and gets the three count.

Your winner and NEW AEW World Champion: Kenny Omega

Omega and Don run out of the arena and Alex tries to interview them and Don says to tune into Impact Wrestling to find out what happened. They get in a car and take off. Eddie Kingston comes out and wants Lance Archer and we’re out of time!

