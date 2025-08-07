AEW Dynamite Tops Cable Time Slot, Records Major Viewership Jump

The August 6th episode of AEW Dynamite drew 711,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating in the 18–49 demographic for its live broadcast on TBS.

The show ranked first in its time slot and second overall for the day among original cable telecasts.

The number represents a significant increase from recent weeks. AEW President Tony Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) to acknowledge the strong performance, writing: “It was our 2nd most total viewers on TBS in 2025, behind only #AEWGrandSlamMexico!”

Thank you all who watched Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite last night on TBS + HBO Max! Because of our amazing wrestlers,

staff, + you watching, it was our 2nd most total viewers on TBS in 2025, behind only #AEWGrandSlamMexico! AEW is having a tremendous 2025 thanks to all of you! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 7, 2025

Khan thanked AEW fans, wrestlers, and staff for making the night a success.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter provided further insight into the numbers, explaining that the true audience share was much higher than the Nielsen rating suggests. “The actual 18–49 rating was 0.53, which means only 33.6 percent of people 18–49 have access to TBS,” Meltzer said.

He noted that within households that do carry TBS, Dynamite’s performance is significantly stronger, concluding: “This tells why streaming is so important.”