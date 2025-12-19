Kyle Fletcher Opens Up About His Most Painful Match

Top AEW star Kyle Fletcher appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss various topics, including the screwdriver as his weapon of choice.

Fletcher said, “Blame Don Callis for that one. Yeah, I don’t know. I’d like to think I’ve gotten pretty good at stabbing people. I like it because it’s something that a lot of people, not can relate to, they can’t relate to being stabbed with a screwdriver. But most people have held a screwdriver in their hands. I think they could pick up a screwdriver and go, he got stabbed with this. What the hell? That’s crazy. So that’s kind of why I like it.”

On his most painful moment in the ring:

“I think it was the Continental Classic match I had with Mark Briscoe. I was just climbing up the guardrail. He came and stopped me, and we did like a little baby superplex, is what we called it. Baby superplex, off the guardrail to the floor. For whatever reason, whatever angle I hit the ground, it was like all tailbone. I swear I felt like I was pissing blood; I felt like my butthole had fallen out, it was the craziest feeling I’d ever felt in my life. I was laying on the ground like, ‘Please leave me here for a good 10 seconds at least, I need to figure out if I’m okay right now.’”

On if he actually pissed blood:

“No, I did not. I was totally fine. But, like, whatever feeling I felt at that time, I was like, it felt like everything had exploded, and I was just not having a good time at all.”

