AEW Dynamite Viewers Set To Get A Surprise

AEW viewers are advised to search for a QR code that will reveal something exciting when they watch tonight’s Dynamite episode.

The show will feature the return of MJF after his surprise appearance at Double or Nothing. There will also be a “TV Time with Chris Jericho” segment. Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta) will face Volador Jr., Magnus, Rugido, and Esfinge, Saraya will face Mariah May, and AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland will defend himself against Roderick Strong.

The @AEWonTV account tweeted this afternoon, “Keep your eye out for a QR code in AEW Dynamite tonight for a surprise from your CEO.”

The post also hinted that Mercedes Mone was planning to reward her fans.