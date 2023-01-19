AEW Dynamite Viewership and Rating Report for 1/18/23

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the live episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS on Wednesday drew 969,000 viewers.

This is a 0.21% increase over the previous week’s episode, which drew 967,000 viewers.

Dynamite received a 0.31 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is a 6.06% decrease from the previous week’s rating of 0.33. This week’s 0.31 key demographic rating represents 402,000 viewers aged 18-49 who watched the show. According to Wrestlenomics, this is a 6.29% decrease from the 429,000 18-49 viewers represented by the 0.33 key demo rating last week.

This week, Dynamite ranked third on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.31 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is the same as last week’s ranking of third.

This week, Dynamite ranked #30 in cable viewership for the night. This is a drop from last week’s position of #29.

The total audience for Wednesday’s Dynamite was the highest since October 26, but it was nearly equal to last week’s audience. Two NBA games aired on ESPN, two NHL games aired on TNT, one College Basketball game aired on ESPN2, one College Basketball game aired on Big Ten Network, two College Basketball games aired on FS1, one College Basketball game aired on ESPNU, and one Australian Open Tennis coverage aired on ESPN2. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 0.21% from the previous week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 6.06%.