This week’s AEW Dynamite ratings are in. The show drew 801,000 viewers, down from 843,000 viewers the week before.

The show received a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. This is down from 0.31 last week.

The show featured the fallout from last Saturday’s World End pay-per-view event.