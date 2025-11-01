AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 10/29/2025

WrestleNomics reports that the Fright Night episode of Dynamite on TBS drew an average of 459,000 viewers and a rating of 0.08 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 3.77% from last week’s 477,000 viewers and even from last week’s rating of 0.08 in the key 18-49 demo.

The episode was headlined by The Opps’ AEW World Trios Champion Samoa Joe, “The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” HOOK, The Hurt Syndicate’s “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley and The Demand’s Ricochet facing one another in an AEW World Championship Full Gear #1 Contender’s Fright Night 4-Way Fight.